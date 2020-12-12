This last weekend while sitting in the woods waiting for a nice deer to come by so I could tag it, the quiet and peacefulness of the woods got me to think about Christmas. It will be definitely different this year with COVID-19. Gathering of family and friends, exchange of gifts and best wishes, and partaking of special Christmas Service will be done in solitude. Getting ready for Christmas, I started to remember the different Christmas songs and I quiz you if you can name this very familiar Christmas hymn.
“No ear may hear His coming
But in this world of sin
Where meek souls will receive Him
Still the dear Christ enter in.”
Can you name the song?
“O Little Town of Bethlehem”, written by Phillips Brooks (1836-1893), an American Episcopal Clergyman, wrote this beloved Christmas hymn for the Sunday school children at his Philadelphia parish, Holy Trinity Church. The hymn was printed on an informal leaflet in December 1868 and then printed in The Sunday School Hymnal in 1871.
I think this song points to the very heart of Christmas. Jesus came into our broken world to rescue us and to give all who would put their faith in Him, a new and vital relationship with God. A friendship of heart; that is what it is all about. That is what faith is.
Many decades after Brooks wrote this song, he wrote to a friend and described the outcome of this relationship in his own personal life. “I cannot tell you how personal this has grown upon me, that God is here, He knows me, and I know Him. It is not a figure of speech, it is the realist thing in the world and every day makes it realer. One wonders in delight what it will grow to as the years go on.”
Brooks’ calm assurance of God present in his life makes me reflect on Jesus… Emmanuel, Hebrew name meaning, God with Us. Can there be any greater gift than God drawing near to us through Jesus so we know Him personally and be with Him forever. His loving presence with us, is not what this season is all about…why we celebrate December 25th.
We have a choice this year, to get caught in the distractions of our day-to-day frustrations, agonizing over what gifts to give to who, how and who to celebrate with. How safe should we be and how safe should we keep others. We need to keep COVID-19 at bay. This is not an easy time but instead of thinking of all the things we cannot or should not do, maybe we need to be more thankful for what we can do and have. Step back and take time to appreciate the real meaning of Christmas!
PS Yes, the Lord blessed me with a deer. Can you guess how many points?
Written by the Monica Justinger, member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.