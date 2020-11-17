As a nation we are constantly being reminded of the COVID-19 epidemic that is supposed to be making many people sick. As a result we see businesses closed and now for sale, schools are trying to make changes that will help teachers, students and parents educate the children. Churches have canceled worship services trying to avoid the spreading of COVID-10 only to cause problems for the congregation.
Are we now seeing a terrible conformation erupt in the political arena bitter words are like deadly arrows being shot at one another and there are still no decisions made that is trustworthy. Between you and me it’s a wonder that God has not said, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. If you can’t be happy with all that I’ve blessed you with, then I’ll just bring it all to a close as the final trumpet sound is given.” So we should be thanking God for each day He gives this world plus the happiness. Have you had any laughs lately? Let me tell you a true story that may give you a
laugh. This past week our congregation had a two day craft and bazaar meet and we were blessed with some delicious food, beautiful crafts and wonderful items and since we had an abundance of hickory nuts fall in our front yard, I decided to crack a bunch of them and sell to put in cakes and candy. I spent three hours with a hammer shelling the nuts while trying not to hit my thumb. I finally got a few in my bowl and proudly asked my wife if I had enough to put into a cake. She looked at me, giggled and said, “You need at least a cup full.” I put away my hammer and said, “There will be no hickory nuts at the craft show tomorrow.” Then I watched my wife reach into the bowl and enjoy them herself.
Let me share another story that is worth a smile. A young American engineer was sent to Ireland by his company to work in a new electronics plant. It was a two year assignment that he had accepted because he and his long — time girlfriend were planning to marry and this job would help them have some money to buy some things to get started. His girlfriend lived in Tennessee and they corresponded often. But she began expressing doubts that he was being true to her since he was exposed to those Irish lasses. The young engineer wrote back and declared with some passion that he was absolutely not paying attention to the local girls even though he was tempted now and then.
In the mail the engineer received a package from his girlfriend that contained a harmonica and a note saying she was sending this to him so he could learn to play it and it would help him keep his mind off the local girls. He wrote back, “ Thanks for the harmonica. I’m practicing on it every night and thinking of you. At the end of his two year stint, he was transferred back to company headquarters. He took the first plane to Tennessee to be reunited with his girlfriend. Her entire family was with her, but as he rushed to embrace her she threw up a restraining hand and said, “Just hold on Billy Bob. Before you even try to hug and kiss me, let me hear you play that harmonica.” I wonder if he could play it!
PROVERBS 16:20 teaches, “He that handleth a matter wisely shall find good: and who so trusteth in the Lord Happily is he.” In the midst of all that is happening in America and your life, Be happy.
This column was written by Rev. Lynn Summers, the pastor at First Chruch of God Community Worship Center and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association, for the Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.