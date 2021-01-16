As I sit in front of my computer writing this article, I am very grateful to see the sun finally shining for all to see. What a difference the sun makes compared to the cloudy days of winter. Other than being grateful for the sun today, there are many other reasons to be thankful: For life. For family and friends. For food and clothing and shelter. For the simple pleasures. For the beauty God has provided. For flowers, trees, steams, birds, the sun and the stars. I am sure we can think of other things as well.
Ann Frank, even while hiding from the Nazis with her family, was thankful for the writing skills, which was so evident in her still popular diary. Although continually fearful for her existence, the Jewish teenager, destined to die in the Holocaust, wrote: “I am grateful to God for giving me this gift, this possibility of developing myself and of writing, or expressing all that is in me.”
Sidney Poitier, the actor, remembers with gratitude the things his mother taught him, including the importance of being thankful. “My mother taught me to be respectful,” he said. “‘Please’, ‘thank you’ — it is amazing how far those words carried me.”
A sense of gratitude. In his book, “No Man is an Island,” the late Trappist monk and noted religious writer, Thomas Merton, says this about gratitude: If we are not grateful to God, we cannot taste the joy of finding Him in His creation. “To be ungrateful is to admit that we do not know Him, and that we love His creatures not for His sake but for our own. “Unless we are grateful for our own existence, we do not know who we are, and we have not yet discovered what it really means to be and to live. The only value of our life is that it is a gift of God. Gratitude shows reverence to God in the way it makes use of His gifts.”
How to show thanks. Offer to care for a vacationing neighbor’s plants, pets, pick up the mail and newspaper. Praise someone who works for you when they’ve done a good job. Write a friendly note to those who have done a favor for you. Pray for those for whom you are grateful.
Parents are our first teachers. I think we are never too young to learn how to say thank you. I know when I was growing up, if a relative gave us something, we were always thanking them for the gift. Every once in a while, my mother would say something like “Kay, what do you say to your aunt?” And then I would thank her for the gift. Sometimes, my brother and I would make a drawing and send to the person giving the gift. Later, we were taught to write a note, which I find hard to do to this day. I do much better saying thank you in person on a one-to-one or making a phone call than writing a note. I do know that some people like keeping their handwritten note of thanks than remembering the thank you conversation.
It is important, I believe, to take time each day and reflect on the many blessings we received from God and thank Him for all He has done for each of us. With that said, I leave you with a prayer of thanks. “O tender Father, You gave me more, much more than I ever thought to ask for. I realize that our human desires can never really match what You long to give us. Thanks, and again thanks, O Father, for having granted my petitions, and that which I never realized I needed or petitioned”. — St. Catherine of Siena
Mary Kay Wood is a retired pastoral minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.