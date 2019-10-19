Everywhere one looks there are changes taking place that has an effect on each one of us.
As we enter into the fall season we will see the foliage such as the leaves starting to brighten up the hills with beautiful colors. It also means a change is coming in the weather that will be gladly accepted by some people while others will not be so happy.
Our news articles both by television as well as written are now sounding out some changes that the government officials and candidates for certain offices desire to make. Such changes challenge the mind and intelligence with a lot of Americans.
Many people struggle with the changes that seem to suddenly happen over a few hours. As we look into the mirror or step on the scales we see changes overnight and the question is asked, “How did that happen to me?” But look ahead to the seasons before us that will take us to dinners that we will be attending plus the snacks. The old familiar words are spoken at these events, “I shouldn’t, but one more piece of dessert won’t hurt me.” Says who?!
Then a change has to be made in clothes because our older clothes have shrunk to a smaller size. And there are those friends who say, “Don’t worry. It comes with life.” But today people wear anything with any color and pattern. There are times when I pick out a certain shirt, tie and jacket to wear and ask my wife if the outfit looks good. She will give me a look as if to say, “You surely don’t plan on wearing that in public.” Well I did until she changed my mind with that look and back to the closet I go to get a different color or pattern.
Today there are people who are not sure whether they want to be a male or female so they decide to change their gender, thinking they will be happy and satisfied. That decision was already made when God formed us in our mothers’ womb. In GENESIS 1:27 AND GENESIS 5:2 it says “GOD CREATED THEM MALE AND FEMALE.” God knows what He was doing in the beginning so why try to change His mind. He knew what He was doing and He still knows today.
We live in a culture today where people are trying to change and improve everyone so it will be a better world to live in but it doesn’t appear to be working and the question is asked “so who really needs to change?” 1 PETER 4:7 teaches “FOR THE TIME HAS COME THAT JUDGEMENT MUST BEGIN AT THE HOUSE OF GOD: AND IT FIRST BEGAN WITH US, WHAT SHALL THE END BE OF THEM THAT OBEY NOT THE GOSPEL?”
As we watch the leaves change and one another grow older, realize that we are a blessed people to have and know a Heavenly Being that has done an excellent job to put things in order for us to have and enjoy. Things still change before us each day but God is still in control and still cares for each of us. Enjoy today and the beauty of life.
Written by the Rev. Lynn Summers, First Church of God, Pickaway County Ministerial Association.