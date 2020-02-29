When my daughter was reluctant or resistant as a teenager to listen to my instruction, I would often step a little closer to her, and invariably my volume and tone would change as I attempted to explain my point. However, as I noticed her anxiety and growing, shaking, nervousness, I can recall her looking to the floor, raising a hand, and saying, “Dad, you’re in my bubble.”
I had crossed a personal boundary and needed to back off. Although that particular instance was almost 20 years ago, it got me thinking about “bubbles” today. On the one hand, we have gotten pretty good at being respectful of people’s personal space. Unless you’re a drill sergeant in the military, or a recruiting brother for a less than reputable fraternity house, I doubt many people actually get up in each other’s faces much anymore.
We generally have grown more respectful as a society. Today’s vernacular would put it, “We’ve grown more tolerant.” I’ll put up with you, listen to your perspective, allow you to hold your opinion — as long as you agree to do the same for me. Don’t burst my bubble, and I won’t pop yours.
Yet, where is the lasting value in that? Doesn’t that compartmentalize us? Don’t we end up putting things — ideas, passions, desires, projects, missions — in a box? We begin to create a warehouse of boxes. Respectfully stored stuff that we don’t readily share, nevertheless, live out on a daily basis, for fear of offending, overstepping, or even worse, being labeled “in-tolerant.”
Boxes keep us from real interaction. Boxes shut down dialogue and debate. We can yell all we want at the idiot driver who cut us off on the road — because we are safe inside the box of our cars. We can do whatever we want, watch whatever we want, say whatever we want — as long as we are sequestered inside the four-walled box of our own home. Even early churches that gathered together as people of faith, soon realized that they held different theologies, ideologies, views of hierarchies and sides of social issues. So, they built a new box. They decided not to abide in the discomfort of another person’s bubble and just formed four new walls that would define what they believed and held dear. Not quite sure if we can tell the boxes apart as much these days.
Now don’t get me wrong. I like boundaries. I think it is good to be respectful. The value that I am trying to explore and also live by is relationship. When everybody had their own house on their own land on the outskirts of town, then they would come to town to buy supplies, go to church, socialize at the local eatery or watering hole and take the time to check in and get to know their fellow citizens and neighbors. Then we started building more boxes, on a hillside, made of ticky-tacky, and they all looked just the same.
Today, gone is the art of being a good neighbor. I was surprised that my new neighbor actually opened the door for me, when I showed up on their doorstep with a package of diapers for their newborn baby. The reality is that today we are hesitant to knock on a door, talk to a stranger that we see walking the streets or share any real thoughts and feelings with our fellow inhabitants of this planet, other than “hey,” “how’s it going?” and “wassup?” Maybe we have become stuck in our own bubble. Wasn’t it terrible, limiting and sad to watch that movie about the boy who lived in a bubble?
Maybe we can take on the value of relationships more. Perhaps we can work on our interactions together. Yes, we are busy people. Yes, some are more introverted, while others are better because they are extroverts. Some have the gift of gab; others are shy and often find themselves at a loss for words. Many times, we feel overwhelmed, and think our capacity for one more encounter may just push us beyond the brink. My feeling is that it may just push us outside the box in which we have so comfortably grown accustomed. I don’t want to burst your bubble, but I do want to know who you are, and I hope you will want to get to know me. I think it’s hard to do that in a box. And I think there are lots of walls being built that hinder us from seeing each other as human beings. By the way, what do most of us do when that shipping box arrives outside our door? We open the box, and immediately start popping the bubble wrap! Go figure.
Written by Rev. Kenn Barton, member of Circleville Good Shephers and Stoutsville Fairview UMC’s Pickaway County Ministerial Association.