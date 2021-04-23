This past Thursday, April 22, 2021, we again celebrated Earth Day. This is the 51st year since Earth Day was established to protect the environment. This year’s theme is “Restore Our Earth.”
I have read where 1 billion people participated in Earth Day this year. It is obvious that the message is circulating that we all need to work diligently to save Mother Earth. Actually, we are all in this together, whether we believe it or not.
Yesterday, I was encouraged to see and hear about the turbines that are being placed in the ocean for wind solar energy to many homes in the area. What encouraged me the most was that the company working on the turbines and the different organizations that work to save the many bird species due to their migratory flight path were taken into consideration so there would not be a huge loss of life for the birds.
We need to update ourselves as to what is really happening. One and a half billion people are without safe water. We are losing 15 billion trees per year. We need to clean up our waterways. We need to continue the work of cleaning up the ocean. It should not be a dumping ground, but yet it is. Our population has tripled in the last 60 years. Every day should be Earth Day, every day.
Five years ago, I became a member of the Eco-Justice Committee of the Dominican Sisters and Associates of Peace. I am an associate with this religious order. This group of Sisters and Associates years ago worked on various topics having to do with the environment. This year, we are updating the Going Green for all four seasons, winter, spring, summer and fall.
Presently, we just finished working on Going Green in spring. Here are some of the things we can do to help our environment. First off, in our daily personal prayer, we can spend contemplative time outdoors or looking out a window praying with and for the Earth.
If we gather in a group setting for prayer indoors, plan to include Earth elements in the setting — especially, earth, air, fire and water.
Meals: As you say grace before meals (and after), include thanking not only God but the Earth and all who till and care for her for the tood we have.
Shopping local is another great idea, and one that leads down the road to the green lifestyle. Use a cloth napkin and remember why you do so. Be grateful for the trees saved by not using disposables.
Spring cleaning: Plan to clean one room a day. Get rid of all that stuff you never use. Recycle old items while spring cleaning, gather up all old clothes, toys and furniture that is still usable and donate it to a local charity that helps families in need or sell it in a yard sale. Open your windows to air out the house on days before air conditioning is needed.
Water: Each time you use water remember what a sacred gift it is — and how millions throughout the world have no access to clean water. Be grateful and careful.
Save water that you run — e.g. While waiting for it to warm up — in a bucket and water plants or use for something else later.
Energy use: Get a programmable thermostat and set it so that heat or AC is regulated for when you and your family are there and adjusted for when you are at work or in bed. When out of your house for a prolonged time — out of town or vacation — adjust your thermostat. Always turn out lights when leaving a room — unless someone else is there.
Plant care: Collect water from your roof to water your garden. Planting rosemary is a natural and low-tech way to block mosquitos.
Honoring Earth: Become an Earth advocate by encouraging others to honor, celebrate and care for Earth.
Activities: Start, revive or continue growing a flower or vegetable garden. Help organize ways to donate usable items to charities. Clean out your birdbath being sure to keep it clean and filled with clean water on a regular basis. When jogging or walking clean up litter along the way. Be patient and persevering — the planet is worth it. We are all in it for the long haul.
Our Creator has given us the air we breathe, the water we drink and the soil beneath our feet. The Earth is the Lord’s and all that is in it, the world and those who live in it, for He has founded it on the seas, and established it on the rivers. Psalm 24:1-2
Mary Kay Wood is a retired pastoral minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church and is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.