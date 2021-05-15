A Baptist Minister, a Lutheran Pastor and a Methodist Minister met for lunch one day. The subject of pigeons in the belfry came up and all three agreed that they were having trouble with that.
The Baptist said he had policed the pigeons up in a bag when they were asleep and drove them miles out into the country. He put them out of his car and drove back to the church. The pigeons had gotten there ahead of him.
The Lutheran Pastor said he was a pretty good shot and had taken out the shotgun and fired a few rounds above the steeple while the pigeons were out feeding. He hoped to scare them away permanently. They were back the same night.
The Methodist Minister said he had a foolproof way of dispatching his pigeons. He said he gathered them all up, lined them up at the altar and confirmed them as Methodists. He had not seen one of them since.
Recently, I was asked to do a program for Pentecost. Oddly, I had never written a monologue for Pentecost. I had written them for Christmas and Easter and Good Friday and some just for fun like Ruth and Esther. But for Pentecost, I had not written one word. Maybe because Pentecost is the orphan holiday.
You see, there are what we call in the inner-circle C and E Christians: people who never miss church on Christmas or Easter. And within the faith, I am told more people attend worship on Good Friday than on any other holy day. But these celebrations bring us closer somehow.
What is more peaceful and heartwarming than singing “Silent Night” at a candle-light service on Christmas Eve? And when are we most aware of the sacrifice that Jesus made for us than on Good Friday and we say to ourselves, “He did it for me!” And the joy of the empty tomb on Easter morning and the ringing words of “Jesus Christ is risen today, hallelujah!” And of course for the little ones, Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny are mixed in there as well.
But many Christians today don’t know what Pentecost is or its significance to the church. Pentecost was originally a Jewish holiday. It was the feast of the harvest and it was celebrated 50 days (penta) from the Passover Sabbath. On the day of the Pentecost, the followers of Jesus were gathered in the upper room and the Holy Spirit of God fell upon them, tongues of fire appeared on their heads and the leaders began to preach in the languages of the people gathered. They could hear the gospel in their own languages. Christians consider this day the birthday of the church.
Pentecost is a special day in the church, but it is orphaned and can’t compete with manger scenes and lights or Easter baskets full of chocolate bunnies.
Pentecost is a week from tomorrow, the 23rd of May. God calls us to Jesus Christ, but He wants us to live spirit-filled lives. I asked my Sunday School class what they thought it would feel like to have been in the upper room on the day of Pentecost. Many expressed the feeling of a power bigger and greater than themselves. Like being on fire but not burning. Alive! From that point the Apostles went on to do mighty works of God.
So why did I start with the little story about pigeons? Maybe because in our daily lives, we forget about the importance of the holidays. We forget the sacrifice of our Lord. We walk away from our confirmation. We forget to pray “without ceasing”. We, in effect, live in the belfry and forget the joy of the fellowship of believers. You can live a spirit-filled life. Just ask!
Written by the Rev. Susan A. Perkins, retired pastor from the United Methodist Church and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.