“Well here we go again.” Another season of listening to people slam the other person about their political party and trying to make the other party look bad and appear ignorant and immature. And the beat goes on and on. I have often wondered how many people change their minds while listening to what is being thrown at one another.
All through life, we are subjected to changes being made that affected us as individuals, as a family and as a nation. Some changes are easily accepted while other changes are greatly despised. During the school days when the younger students had to change classes for the first time, there was the fear that they might end up in the wrong room or else be tardy trying to find the right room. Then came the college days when you had to hurry from one building to another that seemed to be on the other half of the campus. It meant you had to run for your life.
But those changes are not the only ones that many of us have experienced. Do you remember the four party phone lines? You intended to pick up the receiver and call someone only to hear two people already engaged in a long conversation that seemed to have no end. No matter what method one tried to use to stop them, it did not work. Thank God for private lines of today.
We have lived through changes in clothing and it is still changing. I’m amazed to see a male wearing his lipstick, rouge and eyeliner and carrying a pocketbook and wearing high heeled shoes or a female wearing men’s’ boots, coveralls and flat top haircut. I’m not putting these people down, but I’m saying, “There are some changes that I have trouble in catching up with and at this time I don’t plan to”.
Perhaps you may agree with Charles Kettering who wrote: “You can’t have a better tomorrow if you are thinking about yesterday all the time”. I think about tomorrow but for one thing I felt safer and more secure because in those yesterdays when two people shook hands over a transaction, you could believe them. Not so today.
Think about the new cars that are on the drawing board. A person will not have to be behind the wheel. The car will travel with automatic piloting. Today, I see people driving as if they are the only one on the road…and the new change is supposed to be better! It’s for sure; if we changed back to using horse and buggy there sure would be a lot of animals destroyed.
I remember taking typewriting classes in high school and how it helped me. To be honest, I now feel lost and in trouble with all the new computers, hand phones and new gadgets that are being used even by three and four-year-old children. The other day, I was in a restaurant eating when a family of four came in and sat down at a table. They gave the waitress their order and never spoke to one another through the entire time they were there. Each one was texting someone on their phone. There needs to be a change in order to be a family that is able to share at the meal how their day was.
With all the changes going on, I wonder what kind of future you and I can look forward to? One thing we can be sure of is the words of Malachi 3:5, which is the last book in the Old Testament. In that verse God said, “For I am the lord. I change not”. In Hebrews 13:8, Paul wrote: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, and today, and forever”. That’s the kind of teaching we need to listen to. It can change your life, day and hope. It is a reliable truth. Enjoy the journey and be happy.
Written by the Rev. Lynn Summers, First Church of God, Pickaway County Ministerial Association.