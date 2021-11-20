“…name them one by one.” This is the first line in a very famous hymn. So today, I thought I would count my blessings and encourage you to do the same.
I am blessed with an educated mind. I appreciate my parents for that. I was never paid to get good grades; I was expected to! But where as my mind used to be a steal trap; I find now it is just a plastic sieve. But I guess we all get that way eventually.
I am blessed with a family I love and enjoy the company of. And we don’t always agree but that is OK too. This Thanksgiving, we are going into the enemy’s camp. My brother has two daughters and two sons-in-law who all graduated from the school up north.
My sister-in-love, our niece, and the niece’s husband, all graduated from OSU. Go Buckeyes! My sister-in-love and I are going up there for Thanksgiving. We have promised to behave! (Robert and I graduated from Malone and Otterbein, so we don’t care).
My life is blessed by seven furry children. When we move, they are the most important things I am packing. Now that the weather is colder, at least four of them scrunch up against me to watch TV.
I am blessed by incredible friends. There are my theater friends, (Hi, Jane, MaryAnn and Debbie!), my work friends (Hi, Mary Jane, Beth, Marty, and Alice!), my other friends from church (too many to list, but you know who you are!), and pals (like Karen). Knowing there are people who care about you, help you and pray for you is a real blessing.
God has blessed me with what I consider very awesome talents. As a little girl, I told my mother I would be preacher, an actress and a writer. By the time I was four, I was preaching to my stuffed animals. Then, I wrote and acted in backyard plays. And I knew I was going to be a writer. I have seven published novels. I am working on another one. How wonderful to know who you are and become those things.
I am blessed that I have a roof, food, clothing and love. This week is a good time to reflect on your blessings. “Count your blessings, name them one by one.”
Written by the Rev. Susan A. Perkins, retired pastor from the United Methodist Church and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.