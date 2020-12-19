In this topsy-turvy world we have helped to create, the words: division, bias, racism, gender inequality, political upheaval, pandemic, judgement, and the untold other common words used in our current social strata, are so very harmful yet readily displayed. It is my fervent prayer that in this season we can take a firm grasp on the truth and relegate all the afore mentioned from the daily conversation, to the occasionally referenced.
There is one thing for which we can find world-wide agreement. Whether your base of knowledge is faith, religious affiliation, secular, or pure capitalism, most of the world knows that we are in the Christmas Season. It does matter from which perspective you receive your inspiration for this season, but that is a spiritual matter which is not the purpose of this article. This article’s purpose is a social matter and one that can be addressed by all readers. I believe all readers can appreciate the feelings of love and belonging that are stirred in this season and it is this deeply moving pair of emotions I pray will grasp the hearts to make a drastic turn for a better New Year.
Let us look at how, “Should we choose to accept the mission”, we can parlay these seasonal emotions into a new blessed social practice.
Capitalism is a free enterprise system that utilizes several marketing strategies to separate everyone from their earned income and replace it with products that fill a perceived void. A great deal of market research is carried out in order to best capture the attention of the consumer. Capitalists know well that most of the world recognizes the Christmas season, with all its variances, and builds the marketing scheme to cash-in. So, what do these marketers know that can be harnessed for good? People love, they enjoy giving, they like to make other people happy. And the marketers know that each of these invokes a Christmas spirit within the heart of mankind equating to sales. I believe that these truths, if exercised regularly would equate to a society of brotherhood and peace.
Secularism objects to any religious tenements in life; believing that all primary concerns should be addressed to the duties and problems of this life. So, then where do these individuals get their knowledge of the Christmas season. I can tell you that man’s need to love, belong, help, and laugh are all intricately webbed into the very problems they are concerned about and are heightened in the Christmas season. The psychology, and physiology of the human being are particularly affected in the winter months due to temperature and light, and other sundry issues. What the secularists miss out on is the probable nature of man and its built-in link to the spirit of the Christmas season. The problems to which the secularist chooses to be focused, for the most part, stem from the nature of man linked to the spirit of Christmas that is generally ignored throughout the rest of the year. When all concern for comfort and peace is focused on self rather than neighbor. I am absolutely sure that should the secularist open their heart to the prospect of the divine and understand the draw of it on the human heart, they could see the benefit of exercising the emotion and spirit year around for the betterment of all mankind.
Due to the sheer numbers of those who have some religious affiliation, the knowledge of Christmas stems from a “seed planted” analogy. Deep in the regions of the subconscious there is a story that surfaces about this time every year. The story is so very beautiful that it anchors in the heart and when the capitalists unleash their marketing schemes, the story tugs on the heart strings and the emotions stir within. Memories are powerful; and especially ones that stir the much sought-after emotions mentioned earlier. Along with these memories come a sense and desire to emulate the practice that formed them in the first place. How can we go wrong if every day we sought to emulate for others those goods and deeds that gave us cherished memories to draw from all our days?
The category to which I aspire is the knowledge of Christmas on the basis of faith. I know that Christmas is more than a holiday that comes around once a year; a holiday entrenched in the very fabric of life and used and celebrated in a myriad of ways. I know that Christmas marks the time when GOD could no longer hold back on the need to communicate with us in a way that we might understand. The time when GOD HIMSELF would send us the righteous model and direct message that would once and for all show the way back to HIM for every “make, model, and brand” of human life. The time when GOD would make an ultimate sacrifice because of the power of love and belonging CHRIST gives to everyone.
If you truly want to experience a powerful movement toward a better society, then I encourage you to “Do not be afraid”, “… choose to accept the mission”, and embrace the emotions stirred by the Christmas season. Seek to emulate the attitudes and practices that bring about those cherished memories of love, belonging, uplifting, and joy all the year long and in every aspect of every relationship.
Choose to embrace the truth. How do I know it is true? Look around you, look within you, it matters not the basis of your knowledge of Christmas, we all share the same powerful draw to the spirit it ushers in.
Written by the Robert Henry, senior minister at Living by Faith ministries and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.