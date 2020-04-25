As I sit down to write my Values for Living article, I remembered that today is the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. I wondered how much has been accomplished since U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson from Wisconsin, along with others he persuaded to join him in establishing the first Earth Day.
Thus on April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans took to the streets, parks and auditoriums to demonstrate for a healthy, sustainable environment in massive coast to coast rallies. Teachers in classrooms around the U.S. taught their students about Earth Day and many classes of students were also out cleaning up their playgrounds. During that time, there were many groups already working against oil spills, factories that were polluting the air, toxic dumps, pesticides and extinction of wildlife to name a few.
After Earth Day was established, and during the 1970’s, the EPA was born in the wake of elevated concern about environmental pollution. EPA was established on Dec. 2, 1970 to consolidate in one agency a variety of federal research, monitoring, standard setting and enforcement activities to ensure environmental protection, which was founded by Richard Nixon. The Clean Air Act was major legislation passed to control air pollution in the U.S. The Act was passed in 1963, but important and major amendments were added to the original Act in 1970 and 1990.
The Clean Water Act is a U.S. federal law that regulates the discharge of pollutants into the nation’s surface waters, including lakes, rivers, streams, wetlands and coastal areas. Passed in 1972 and amended in 1977 and 1987. The Clean Water Act was originally known as the Federal Water Pollution Control Act.
Congress passed the Endangered Species Preservation Act in 1966, providing a means for listing native animal species as endangered and giving them limited protection. In 1973, a conference was held in Washington D.C. and later that year, Congress passed the endangered Species Act. It defined “endangered” and “threatened”, made plants and all invertebrates eligible for protection just to name a few according to “A History of the Endangered Species Act of 1973”.
Governor DeWine today, before he started his special reporting on the COVID-19, stated that today is the celebration of Earth Day and nearly 40 years ago, the bald eagle was threatened with endangered and extinction. Today, he went on to say that in 85 counties in Ohio, there is a total of 707 Bald Eagle nests. Earlier on CBS this morning, one of the hosts reported that in New York City and also in Los Angeles, the sky was clear and you could see clearly for miles due to very little traffic on the roads since the “stay in place” order was given.
I am sure we can all think of the many things we have done over time to help our environment and I have one more topic to bring up. Now that spring is here, it is time for birds to migrate from their wintering grounds to their summer breeding grounds. Many birds migrate at night and normally, you will not see large numbers of small birds traveling throughout the day. Being a bird watcher, spring is a favorite time for me because of the many variety of species that are returning here.
This time can also be a fatal time for birds that have traveled thousands of miles on their migratory route to their nesting grounds. An estimated 500 million bird fatalities occur in North America each year due to anthropogenic sources, including collisions with buildings. It is true, 500 million birds: this number is especially high by the peak migration times of spring and fall when birds migrating at night are most likely to die. Night migrating birds always used light to orient themselves and usually the moon and stars are the only light source in the night sky. Nowadays, brightly-lit buildings disorient these birds causing them to collide with windows in buildings. The birds are only trying to closely approach the light source (like insects around a street light) or circle the light source until they become completely exhausted. This makes building collisions a top fatality to migratory birds.
Since this has been discovered, the Audubon Society, through a Lights Out program, have been asking building managers in large cities to reduce the amount of light at night during migration season. This will help reduce fatalities for nocturnally migratory birds but reduces the energy costs, according to OSU Bio Museum.
Earth Day 2020 theme this year is Climate Action, according to Earth Day Network. “Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable. Unless every country in the world steps up — and steps up with urgency and ambition — we are consigning current and future generations to a dangerous future.”
According to Earth Day Network,we need “a worldwide campaign to remove billions of pieces of trash from neighborhoods, beaches, rivers, lakes, trails and parks — reducing waste and plastic pollution, improving habitats and preventing harm to wildlife and humans”.
Our creator has given us the air we breathe, the water we drink and the soil beneath our feet. The earth is the Lord’s and all that is in it, the world and those who live in it, for He has founded it on the seas, and established it on the rivers. Psalm 24:1-2
Mary Kay Wood is a retired pastoral minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.