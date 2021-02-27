February has always been the shortest month of the year. The reason for this is not settled. Depending on your chosen source, the shorter month can either be credited to one of several stories.
The superstitious ancient Romans and their need to make sure we were not left with an even number of days, which led to the gerrymandering of available days or the one-ups-man-ship of there Caesars who wouldn’t permit July (named after Julius) to have 31 days while August (named after Augustus) only had 30.
Each of these reasons are based on historical hysteria of one sort or another. A more scientifically-based reason is the rhythm of seasons and their base upon the lunar calendar. This one seems to have been built around the fact that we do not have a finite set of 24-hour periods making up 365 full days, but rather have only 364 and a one-fourth days to work with.
No matter your source, it all boils down to the fact that you must account for all the time with a set measure of record, which means that you have to take the days off of one place or another. It seems that February drew the “short straw”; possibly because it was added after the original 10-month calendar, or maybe simply because Rome never had an emperor named Februarious.
How the number of days came about, the month of February usually tries to make up the days by producing drudgery. As those in my circle of acquaintance know, my memory bank resembles a round of Swiss cheese, so I can only recall this February.
This has been a most trying month, has it not? Combined with the pandemic protocols, it seems this February started in January and will not end until sometime in March. I do not recall this amount of snow accumulation and linger since 1978. Earlier in these pandemic months, one could at least go out into the yard and enjoy some fresh air. This month has required that we bundle to the point that even outside we need to breath through layers covering our mouths.
With this type of February, one must seek ways to keep their mind vital and, when the opportunity rises, their bodies active. We tried the activity portion earlier in the month when we were invited for an afternoon of tubing. It was a grand time of frolicking in the snow; at least it was after the initial trials from being too bound-up in my outdoor winter wear. It brought back sweet childhood memories of sledding down whatever hill we could find, despite the potential dangers along the way.
I shared the experience with my parents who, after laughing at my adventure, shared that it was nice that I was still young enough to engage. The point being that at least for a couple of hours one afternoon, February was not so gloomy.
Imagine how several like afternoons could help while away the February days thus reducing their menacing effects. Another positive February activity that helps keep the mind vital is the completion of a picture puzzle. One of the gifts received this past Christmas was a 300-piece picture puzzle with a thought-provoking poem printed upon a serene nature scene. The challenge was to complete the puzzle in two to three hours. Again, a wonderful way to spend a couple of cooped-up hours and addressing mental health at the same time.
Often times, we hear or read of ways to stay healthy when we are in situations like these. The cold, dark, lonely hours that often come in February bring out all these inspirational self-help tidbits. However, these are not worth the paper they are written on if you do not take the steps necessary to engage.
The activities of which I shared were real. Some names have been left out to protect the innocent, but real none the less. Believe you me, it would have been much easier to come up with a reason not to get all bundled-up and venture into the cold to embarrass myself, but the result would have had a role in a potentially much more devastating future. For once, we take that first step of creating excuses not to live a more active life, the next steps are far too easy.
However, if you find yourself at a place in life where either you allowed yourself to take too many of those easier steps, or through happenstance not of your own accord cannot get out to sled or pick up a picture puzzle, and you are limited to reading, might I suggest a source where the mere reading of can stir you toward a life where there is no pain and no suffering.
Open your heart and mind to the WORD as expressed in the Scriptures. For not even Calgon can “take you away” from the stresses of a February induced drudgery like the Gospels can.
Written by the Rev. Robert Henry, Senior Minister “Living By Faith” Ministries and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.