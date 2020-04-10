Fortitude. I remember when I was back in the fifth or sixth grade preparing for Confirmation, we studied “The Seven Gifts of the Holy Spirit.” We were young, but we took our preparation very seriously because the Bishop would ask questions and if you did not answer correctly, it would be embarrassing for the Pastor, our parents and our self. Who wanted to look like a dork in front of your peer’s?
The Seven Gifts
• Wisdom
• Understanding
• Council
• Fortitude
• Knowledge
• Piety
• Fear of the Lord
I remember looking up the meaning of fortitude and it comes from the Latin word, “fortes,” meaning “strong”. Fortitude means courage in pain or adversity. It means having strength, particularity in times of difficulty, struggle or great adversity. What is it that we hope for when we ask the Lord for the gift of fortitude? Strength and adversity comes in different ways, maybe being strong means allowing us to be weak. Henri Nouwen said, “Don’t be afraid of your weakness, don’t be afraid because it is at the heart of your frailty that you will discover the presence of God.” St. Paul knew that, he said, “in my weakness is where I find my greatest strength,” because in that weakness then I have to rely on God. It is He who is my strength. He who is my fortitude in life.
Feb. 26 was the first day of Lent, we had our list of what we were going to do for Lent — give up this and do that! Little did we know how the COVID-19 would change how we live our daily lives? Instead of giving up, it is a time for us to give in, time to rely on the Lord for the things we need and not just want. To take each day as an opportunity to allow us to strengthen our relationship with the Lord, with our families, our friends and share the goodness with others.
This Sunday, Easter, it is so different and we are being stretched and challenged on how we can best celebrate this special day. I believe we are here in this time and place for a reason. Just maybe to allow us to acknowledge our weaknesses and how we depend on each other. “We are in this together.” But also, how we have the strength (fortitude), ingenuity and imagination to do and be with each other in spirit or (six feet apart). So take some time and use your heart and head to pray and have a little “home grown” service with your family.
Easter blessings!
Sr. Monica Justinger, C.S.A. belongs to the Pickaway County Ministerial Association