Over the past few months, we all have felt the frailty of human life this side of heaven, I am sure. Those people that seemed to be pillars of strength have left us. It saddens our hearts. Many who were aged or frail have either gone on or recovered with great difficulty, depending upon treatment and other complications medically. Random effects for random reasons.
Once, I read of a person that died on the spot of a heart attack after a so-called friend snuck up behind him and scared him. Not being one fond of that game at all, I discourage it usually by reacting in such drama that the person playing the sport never does it again. Another elderly man sneezed a violent sneeze one fine afternoon and it killed him. One man answered his phone in a storm and though being a relatively young, strong and healthy man, he died. We are frail in many ways.
On the other side of that coin is the strength of mankind. We humans are not eager to admit our defenselessness at all. We will ourselves to live against all odds at other times. We defy the laws of nature and challenge ourselves to dangers and disasters almost daring death to a duel.
A skydiver by the name of Luke Aikins dove from a helicopter in California on July 25, 2016, setting a record for the highest sky dive survivor. Mr. Aikins was the first person to intentionally dive from the midtroposheric altitude. In Italy, a man named David, “The Bullet” Smith Jr. set a record for the longest human cannonball flight in March 2011. In 2010, Aron Ralston willed himself to survive an almost fatal hike in Aspen Colorado when his arm became trapped beneath an 800-pound boulder. His knife that cut away his imprisoned arm was his only means of escape.
J.K. Rawlings is quoted in saying, “To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure.”
Determination, self will, good health, exercise, medicine and remarkable medical science keep us going until we stop. We all stop one day. The day I stop, I hope it is in a hilarious adventure or mishap that my friends and family have to tell over and over causing random eruptions of laughter with every telling of the fatal event.
Over this past year, I have sat bedside in that sacred moment as many brave people go beyond. There is a grace in passing that only comes to those of faith in the One who is Author of Life. This dying grace comes to those that have learned to let go of resentments, the forgiven and the forgivers.
Psalm 116:15 “Precious in the sight of the Lord Is the death of His saints.”
Norman Cousins is quoted saying, “Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live.”
Bob Dylan said, “He who is not busy being born is busy dying.”
Let me leave you with one more quote by Terry Pratchett, “No one is actually dead until the ripples they cause in the world die away.”
May we cause ripples that last a long time and are beautiful to watch long after we are gone.
This column was written by Rev. DeVon Davis, member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association, for the Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.