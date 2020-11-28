There’s a verse in the New Testament that is often quoted around Thanksgiving that says, “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” (1 Thessalonians 5:18). I often bristle at this verse because it sounds like someone telling me how to feel. In my work, I consider this ministerial malpractice. Surely there are some circumstances in which giving thanks is not appropriate. I can think of a few in 2020. How can we give thanks when we are separated from our family and friends over the holidays? How can we give thanks when a pandemic is raging and exposing our most fundamental inequalities? How can we give thanks when over 70 million of our fellow Americans see the world so differently? Grief seems like a more appropriate response than gratitude.
Yet to my surprise the commendation to give thanks in all circumstances rings true this year in a way that it never has before. 2020 is teaching me that giving thanks is not about dictating our feelings. It’s not about minimizing loss or making the best of things. Giving thanks is a practice in which we are invited to participate, one that reminds us of the fundamental gift that is our life. We give thanks because each day comes to us as a gift—some gifts we are eager to receive, others less so, and none are guaranteed. Within each day is the invitation to give and receive love. Wherever love is present, God is there. That alone is reason to give thanks.
This is my last article for the Herald. In January, I will be taking a new position at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Upper Arlington. As I say goodbye, my heart is full of gratitude. For the past three years, I have been blessed to serve the most loving church I have ever known, Circleville Presbyterian. With the help of the entire community we have fed hungry people three nights a week for more than 20 years, even during a pandemic. Give thanks. For the many people of faith and goodwill, working to alleviate homelessness in the community—give thanks. For all those seeking to love their neighbor with whom they disagree—give thanks. For the teachers, doctors, nurses, grocery store clerks, truck drivers and everyone making sacrifices big and small for strangers we will never know but for whom we wish health and wellbeing—give thanks. For the opportunity to give and receive love—give thanks.
Once you start the practice of gratitude, the list never ends, which I think is the point. Each day we are surrounded by gifts whether we recognize them or not. Gratitude simply brings those gifts to mind. This Thanksgiving, may you bring to mind the gifts that are around you, and the gift that you are.
This column was written by Rev. Joel A. Esala, pastor of the Circleville Presbyterian Church and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association, for the Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.