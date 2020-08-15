I really struggled to think of a topic to write about this week and so I started to reflect upon my life.
Well, crappie (yes, that’s a fish), now I’m starting to sound like my dad used to or worse yet, someone’s old and bald grandpa. Reflecting upon life is typically something only old people do. And, just so you know, I classify old people as those who are living in the older than dirt phase of their life.
Now, I could list a dozen or so names of people who fit this category, but I’m not stupid enough to do that. Besides, if they can find their magnifying glass and read this article, then they know I am writing about them.
On second thought, maybe I should list their names here because, let’s face it, how else are they going to be able to see their name in the paper — well, that is, outside the obituary section. Of course, they’ll be dead then so that doesn’t really count. Old people, you have to love because, hopefully, we are all going to be one someday. Now you probably won’t believe this, but when I sat down to write this article, old age and old people were the furthest things from my mind. Although, since we are here, let’s just go with it.
The truth is, those who are either approaching or living in the older than dirt phase of their lives have much to teach us. In fact, one of the great lessons we can learn from them is the ability to adapt. Many individuals in this phase of life are either adapting to life by learning to eat with the two or three teeth they have left, or with a whole or partial set of new teeth called dentures.
Either way, life, or should I say the ability to eat, is not quite the same but these older folks have adapted.
The next time you are around one of these “golden gems,” take a moment to watch them get out of a chair. Whereas, those who are younger spring to their feet without much effort those who are wrinkled tend to move slowly, groan and shake things into place just so they can stand. Knowing what to shake and when to shake is all about learning to adapt.
Talk about learning to adapt, just think of all the advances, which have taken place during the lives of these chronically challenged individuals. They went from riding in horse and buggies to automobiles that can park or even drive themselves. They went from having no idea what a television was to having cable television and the remotes that come with it. They went from having to use their fingers to brush their teeth to devices such as electric toothbrushes. They went from phone service in the form of party lines where you could listen in on your neighbor’s juicy gossip to smartphones. No wonder older folks are always using the speaker mode on their phones, it reminds them of the good times they had the party lines.
I could go on, but I have limited space in which to work. Again, if there is one thing those who are aged beyond perfection teach us, it is that being able to adapt is a necessity for getting old.
Hopefully, you have read this article in the way it was intended. That is, simply to bring a smile to our faces in the midst of the challenging times we are experiencing. With that said, even though I have attempted to use humor in making my point, I hope we realize there is a lesson to be learned in what I have shared. Thus far, given everything which has occurred in 2020, we could say if the challenges of this year have taught us anything, they have taught us that we need to be able to adapt to whatever life throws are way.
Those who fail to adapt will often find themselves left behind and longing for the days of old. While the past has much to teach us, we live in the present and we are only going to get the most of it by being able to adapt to its challenges. Adapting doesn’t mean going with the flow. It means getting the best out of life when something goes wrong.
We have all been forced to learn this life lesson in recent months, but realize this lesson will continue to serve us well as we move into the future.
This article is dedicated to the memory of Ruth Musselman who passed away earlier this year at the ripe old age of 98. We love and miss you, Ruthie!
Ty Myers is a pastor at Emmanuel UMC and Zion UMC, and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association