In previous columns, I lifted up the values of love, empathy and humility. This time, I want to lift up a group of characteristics that can flow from trying to live with love, empathy, and humility as primary values for living.
One might say that if a person would cultivate those three values, then the following characteristics could be the fruit that would result.
Joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control are all good things that at times seem in short supply in the world.
Embracing joy in the simple things of life, like cookouts, ballgames, concerts, babies, county fairs, the Pumpkin Show and fields of grain ready for harvest. Creating joy by caring and sharing life with each other and helping each other through hard times.
Working for peace in our families, communities, organizations and nation that is beyond just the absence of fighting and strife. Promoting positive peace that is health and wholeness and wellbeing at all levels of human interaction.
The opposite of showing kindness is being mean to people. The opposite of gentleness is being harsh or cruel to people. If we have embraced love and empathy, we certainly will try hard to be kind and not be mean, we will try hard to be gentle and not be harsh or cruel. In addition, if we are being mean, or harsh, or cruel we are not promoting peace, nor bringing anyone any joy. Also, if I am being mean, harsh or cruel to people, it is probably a sign that I do not have much peace or joy in my own life!
Generosity is way of being kind to people. We can be generous with our time. We can be generous with our money or possessions. We can be generous with our patience, our acceptance and our forgiveness. Patience comes when we care enough to put ourselves in other people’s shoes and remember the old saying, “there but for the grace of God go I.”
Faithfulness means we are loyal to people, and to the promises we make to people and to the values that we claim to live by. Faithfulness means we do the right things even when it costs us personally.
Self-control is essential because we keep our values and goals in mind as we speak and as we make decisions concerning our actions. Self-control means we do not fly off the handle or flail around hurting ourselves and others (as much. anyways).
Love, empathy and humility make a firm foundation for growing the fine characteristics that the world needs and that our fine home of Pickaway County Ohio needs as well. Let us grow some together.
Rev. Jeff Julien, Pastor, Saint Paul United Methodist Church and Walnut Hill United Methodist Church, and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.