This article will arrive on your doorstep or your smart device, the last day of October. Over the years, this day has come to be known as Halloween. It is usually a time when children get to dress up like their childhood heroes and collect sugary candy by the bagfuls. Even some adults will get in on the spirit of Halloween and dress up in strange, weird costumes. Now, I can’t really say very much about these types of costumes because I once wore a two-piece bikini suit to a Halloween party. In case you’re wondering. Yes! I was smoking hot! And I have pictures somewhere to prove it. Although, I will have to say, that was before I had hair on my arms and legs. It was also before I put on forty pounds because of my Addison’s disease. Right now, I could pull off a pregnant woman disguise pretty easily but not a smoking hot babe in a two-piece bikini suit. Oh, the good ol’ days!
Yes, the good ol’ days when parents walked the neighborhood with their children to collect candy from strangers. Hmm, that doesn’t quite sound right. Don’t we encourage our children not to take candy from strangers the rest of the year? But on Halloween we say “Yes, Johnny you can have that apple from the creepy old woman at the end of road whose always pestering those poor little dwarfs.” Still, I imagine some families have already went trick-or-treating this year while others will be doing so tonight. However, like everything else this year, this moment will be more about safety and caution and less about candy and goodies. In fact, I assume many people will choose to celebrate Halloween in a completely different way or maybe not at all given the challenges facing us right now.
Like virtually everything else occurring this year after Valentine’s Day, this day of trick-or-treating will not be the same. It’s just another reminder of how our lives used to be —
and not that long ago. The sad part is there is no real end in sight, at least, at this moment in time. Right now, I am reminded of an old saying which has been uttered many times over the years and that is “This too shall pass.” Those words are often spoken by people in the face of challenging and difficult moments they are experiencing. They are a reminder that these difficult moments and these challenging times will not last forever. Good days and a sense of normalcy will rise again.
Life can often be viewed as a roller-coaster ride with glorious mountaintop experiences and heartbreaking valley moments. Today, many people are feeling the effects of being in the valley for a long period of time. The truth is both the glorious mountaintop experiences and the heartbreaking valley moments often mold us and change us in significant ways. However, these experiences don’t have the power by themselves to determine what kind of change takes place in us. We get to choose how we will be changed by these moments. The glorious mountaintop experiences can often lead to pride, selfishness, and a feeling that we have accomplished everything on our own. The heartbreaking valley moments can often lead to depression, a sense of worthlessness, and a feeling that life or the situation will never get better. I remind you once again, we get to choose how we will be changed by these moments and not the other way around. So please don’t get so caught up in the moment that you get pulled in so far you give in to the moment. These are your moments and you get to decide who you will be afterward. Wherever you are on that roller coaster ride, the mountaintop or the valley, know you have the power to choose what kind of change takes place in you. I hope you choose a positive change instead of a negative one. May you have a different, yet, fun-filled Halloween!
Ty Myers is a pastor at Emmanuel UMC and Zion UMC, and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.