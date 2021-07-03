The story is told that once, a young boy was about to have open-heart surgery. To prepare him the surgeon said, “Tomorrow, I will look at your heart.” Smiling, the boy interrupted, “You’ll find Jesus there.”
Ignoring his remark, the surgeon continued, “After I have seen your heart, I will try to repair the damage.” Again, the boy insisted. “You are going to find Jesus in my heart.”
The surgeon who had suffered losses in his own family and was still in pain from a failed marriage, felt very distant from God. He replied in a chilling tone, “No, what I’ll find is damaged tissue, constricted arteries and weakened muscle.”
The next day, he opened the boy’s chest and exposed his heart. It was worse than he expected — a ravaged aorta, torn tissue, swollen muscles and arteries. There was no hope of a cure, not even the possibility of a transplant. His icy anger at God began to surface as he thought, “Where is God? Why did God do this? Why is God letting this boy suffer and cursing him with an early death?”
As he gazed at the boy’s heart, he suddenly thought of the pierced heart of Jesus, and it seemed to him that the boy and Jesus shared one heart, a heart that was suffering for all those in the world experiencing pain and loss; a heart that was redeeming the world by love.
Struck with awe at such goodness, such redemptive, unconditional love, tears began rolling down the surgeon’s cheeks, hot tears of compassion for the little boy. Later, when the child awoke, he whispered, “Did you see my heart?” “Yes,” said the surgeon. “What did you find?” the boy asked. The surgeon replied, “I found Jesus there.” (Source Unknown)
The heart can be understood as a physical part of each of us — that is hidden yet a vital organ that circulates the full human blood supply and whose hundred thousand beats a day are often taken for granted.
The heart is the very core of a person. When that very center is deeply affected, one’s whole way of thinking about the world, one’s whole way of feeling, our being is profoundly altered.
This past year, COVID has affected us in many different ways. Heartbreaking loss and for some the time together brought families closer. It has not been an easy year! I work with the elderly in a senior living community and the quarantine, our seniors endured is remarkable because they “outshined” us all with their patience and endurance. Our seniors are the heroes.
Today, in our political arena, we only hear and see the negativity of disagreements, the ugly side of politics. Why is it we cannot get beyond the finger pointing and dehumanizing confrontations and actually listen and come together and do what is best for the people?
Pope Francis in an Encyclical Letter, Fratelli Tutti wrote, “There is a need to cure wounds and restore peace. We need boldness and truth. Those who were fierce enemies have to speak from the stark and clear truth. Only by basing themselves on the historical truth of events will they be able to make a broad and persevering effort to understand one another and to strive for a new synthesis for the good of all. Truth is an inseparable companion of justice and mercy.
All three together are essential to building peace. The path to peace does not mean making society blandly uniform; rather, it means getting people to work together, side-by-side, in pursuing goals that benefit everyone. The problems that a society is experiencing need to be clearly identified, so that different ways of understanding and resolving them can be found. We should never define others by what they may have said or done in the past; we should value them for the promise that they embody, a promise that always brings with it a spark of new hope...Working to overcome our divisions without losing our identity as individuals presumes that a basic sense of belonging is present in everyone. There is no end to the building of a country’s social peace; rather, it is an open-ended endeavor, a never-ending task that demands the commitment of everyone.”
There are those who prefer not to talk and think that conflict, violence and breakdown are part of the normal functioning of a society. It is not easy to overcome the bitter legacy of injustices, hostility and mistrust left by conflict. It can be done only by not fleeing from conflict, but is achieved in conflict, resolving it through dialogue and open, honest and patient conversations. Is not our challenge today to listen and have open, honest conversations...and to learn from our elders to have a little patience and endurance?
As in our opening story, the doctor experienced a conversion of heart — a healing from heartlessness to heart-fullness. And the child — who was all heart and shared in the heart of Jesus — had a heart filled with redemptive and unconditional love.
Written by S. Monica Justinger, member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.