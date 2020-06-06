“As long as we have hope, we have direction, the energy to move and the map to move by. We have a hundred alternatives, a thousand paths and an infinity of dreams. Hopeful we are halfway to where we want to go, but hopeless, we are lost forever.” — Leo Buscaglia
Hope — what is hope? How would you define it for yourself? Mr. Webster defines it: “to cherish a desire with anticipation, desire with expectation of obtainment and to expect with confidence.” Confidence is trust or relying upon something or someone. In the case of Christians, that someone is Jesus Christ. What is the basis/foundation of your confidence?
“Faith is the confident assurance that what we hope for will come to pass,” (Heb. 11:1). Such hope is a gift. You do not receive that kind of certainty and confidence except by God’s grace, thus the importance of prayer.
I believe we know when we have hope and when we do not. It is a feeling that can help you endure during the most trying of times, otherwise despair could take over. For example, one of the first jobs I had to do when working for the church was to do a wake service at the funeral home. I was a basket case thinking about it. But with the help of our priest, who guided me through what I needed to do, I wrote everything down, practiced what I had to do and spent much time in prayer. When the time came to do the service, two sisters in the family showed up and no one else. I invited the Lord to be with us and I began the service. In a matter of seconds, a calm came over me and I was able to do the service without fear or trembling. The sisters were very appreciative that I had come to do this service and we spent some time visiting with each other and praying for their deceased sister.
Hope looks for the good in people. A teacher in Michigan, confronted by discouragements that many face at home, at work and in public life, wrote: “Many people have told me that I am wasting my time teaching, and that these kids will continue to be just as wild, disobedient and disrespectful as before.” But he saw the hope in the situation: “However, with the grace of God, maybe I can reach them and persuade them to use the tremendous potential which they have.” Like this teacher, each of us has been given a particular mission in life to fulfill. God wishes to work through us, providing the strength, courage and vision we so much need.
People who are animated by divine hope tend to think, pray and work more effectively as co-workers with the Lord in bringing about a better world.
Hope opens doors. It’s important to realize that little acts of kindness can awaken life-giving hope in others. The Lord uses each one of us in ways we never even imagine.
In 1968, I was in an auto accident and spent seven days in the hospital with various injuries. My roommate was there for surgery and neither of us knew each other. She worked at a correctional facility and I worked in Columbus. It was apparent to me that I would be laid up for a month or more and I decided not to return to my job in Columbus. The roommate was telling me of the work she did at the institution and that there would be an opening in the record office soon. She said if I decided to apply, she would put in a good word for me. As it turned out, I did apply and was hired in the very office in which my hospital roommate worked.
Fr. James Keller, founder of the Christophers, says of hope — “Hope looks for the good in people instead of harping on the worst. Hope open doors where despair closes them. Hope discovers what can be done instead of grumbling about what cannot. Hope pushes ahead when it might be easy to quit. Hope carries on in spite of heartaches.”
Hope is important in today’s world with all the discourse and confinement. It is good to remember the words of St. Augustine, “God of life, there are days when the burdens we carry chafe our shoulders and wear us down; when the road seems dreary and endless, the skies grey and threatening; when our lives have no music in them and our hearts are lonely, and our souls have lost their courage. Flood the path with light, we beseech Thee Lord, Turn our eyes to where the heavens are full of promise.“
Mary Kay Wood is a retired pastoral minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.