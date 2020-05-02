Right up with love and empathy, as values for moral living just might be humility. Other words for humility include down-to-earthness, humbleness, meekness and modesty. A positive statement of humility is “freedom from pride or arrogance”.
The qualities equated with a lack of humility include arrogance, conceit, egotism, pomposity, pretentiousness, pride and putting on an air of superiority. Often, humility gets a bad rap because people seem to achieve certain things with a lack of humility. Lying, cheating, and stealing seem to go well with a lack of humility when trying to achieve certain things as well.
When arrogance and pride are flying high, there is always the chance of crashing and burning. An old bit of wisdom is from Proverbs 11:12- —“When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom.”
The value of humility is indeed cultivated by wise people. If you are a down-to-earth person, then your feet are firmly on the ground, which reduces the chances of crashing and burning. A humble person can still achieve great things because they build their lives upon the solid foundation of reality and a true assessment of their abilities and talents. Humility is an asset in all endeavors of life, including the business world. “If leadership has a secret sauce, it may well be humility. A humble boss understands that there are things he doesn’t know. He (She) listens: not only to the other bigwigs in Davos, but also to the kind of people who don’t get invited, such as his (her) customers.” — The Economist, 26 Jan. 2013.
In a big city, it is easy to be humbled, as you get lost in the crowd. It may spur people into showing off and being prideful. Still humility is an asset for self-improvement. By living a humble life, you recognize the areas of your life that need work. People in small towns and rural areas may have an advantage in cultivating humility. Everyone knows everyone’s business, history, and family tree.
Rainstorms, floods, droughts, snowstorms, insects, rust, and heatwaves will humble the best of farmers. The earth is never far away for getting grounded on. Then again, since “Everybody dies famous in a small town,” maybe you don’t have to try too hard to be noticed.
The pandemic has had a way of bringing humility into the forefront. Cultivate humility, be wise, and keep safe out there.
Rev. Jeff Julien, Pastor, Saint Paul United Methodist Church and Walnut Hill United Methodist Church, and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.