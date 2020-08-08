Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, in the 60’s, my friends and I started a band. We modeled ourselves after The Beatles. They were the “hot ticket” that had just come over from England and everybody was listening to their hit songs on the radio.
Our band didn’t get very far, despite encouragement from our parents and some concerts to receptive audiences in the local church basement. We had “go-go girls” and the band name plastered on the drum set, “The Current Events.”
I don’t know if we were any good, and I don’t remember if we ever wrote any original songs, but I’d venture that even 50-plus years later, we all can probably at least name one Beatles tune, if not sing it all the way through as well.
During these current times of separation, isolation, escalation, frustration and way too much condemnation, my thoughts float back to the simple lyrics that The Beatles chose, when they wanted to convey the feeling and impact of a real, deep, heartfelt love. Their declarative musical statement with guitars, drums and keyboard simply shared the desire, “I want to hold your hand.”
In our world today, and certainly in these past few months of 2020, we first would need a few stipulations to be met before complying with such a desire. One, have you washed your hands? Two, did you used hand sanitizer? Three, are you sure your hand hasn’t touched anything or anyone who has recently been exposed to or shown signs of the Coronavirus? Four, would you be willing to wear rubber gloves? And, of course, if at least three out of four of these conditions were not satisfied, we would not even begin to entertain the idea — of touching another person’s hand.
Sad, isn’t it? Our pandemically-viral world has us thinking twice about almost everything we do. Our worldview is shrinking as well. We wear masks and speak less. We stay at home more. Our fears and concerns rise when people we know and love, simply don’t do what is right.
Long ago, when someone went above and beyond to serve, help or assist others, often someone would say, “I want to shake your hand!” Now, when we see how people misbehave, perhaps thinking the virus is a myth, we are more likely to think, “I just want to shake you!”
Maybe we should drift back to the notes of a possibly radical and taboo-laden song sung by a young British quartet. I can remember The Beatles being condemned by the news media, and even the music industry, for their music being too loud, their clothes too modern, their hair too long. Music producer executives at Decca Records rejected The Beatles saying, “Guitar groups are on the way out.”
We lament about others getting too close, masks being too uncomfortable and too many people disregarding or disrespecting what is best for all. Are these radical behaviors? Is our living into a new way of living together causing too much pressure, pointing out what is taboo? Drift back a little. Think through it with me. The song says, “I’ll tell you something, I think you’ll understand. … when I touch you, I feel happy inside. It’s such a feeling that my love, I can’t hide.” (Lennon/McCartney) Don’t we want to feel happy again? Why should we hide that?
We often can find ourselves drifting back in our memories and feeling closer to one another, closer to the way things used to be, closer to when we seemed to care more about our neighbor and the ones we loved. Yet, in our day-to-day reality, we are drifting farther and farther apart. By hiding our feelings and expressions behind masks and keeping our distance, we are struggling more and more with how to express our genuine love for one another. We no longer look at one another as neighbors or potential friends; rather, we see one another as sources of potential infection.
However, we need each other. We need to stick close together in this on-going pandemic. I believe there is a power greater than ourselves, and certainly greater than any virus, that calls us to look past the present circumstances. We need to look beyond our little six-foot circle of interaction, and look for ways that we can, safely, respectfully and lovingly reach out to one another and simply say, “I want to hold your hand.” I’m willing. I’ve washed my hands. How about you?
Written by Rev. Kenn Barton, member of Circleville Good Shepherd and Stoutsville Fairview UMC’s Pickaway County Ministerial Association.