People everywhere are struggling with integrity. Everyday, one can hear it on television or radio, read in the paper or a book, things that are questionable to the point that we are asking whether or not it is truthful or something that is made up.
Augustine once said, “When regard for the truth has been broken down or even slightly weakened, all things will remain doubtful”.
I like what Austin O’Malley wrote: “Those who think it is permissible to tell what they term as a white lie soon become color blind.”
Lately, all across this world, people have been told questionable things that has interrupted our government, businesses, schools, medical field, churches, personal lives and homes. And the effects will be lasting upon the lives of people for a long time. Today, we keep hearing stories and doubtful things added to the news, but “it ain’t getting any better’. What has happened to integrity?
I can remember the day when my dad took one of my sisters to the backyard and whipped her with a stout switch as she cried and begged for him to stop. She had told a lie that was against the family principles and standards. She paid the consequences for her lack of integrity, but she learned the truth.
Yes, some people today would have had my dad arrested for child abuse or attempted murder. But she learned her lesson. And I think there is a great need for a good switching for some people who have run the streets doing damage, and some people who are hiding behind desk and public places.
A store manager heard his clerk tell a customer, “No, ma’am, we haven’t had any for a while, and it doesn’t look as if we will be getting any soon.” Horrified, the manager came running over to the customer and said, “Of course we’ll have some soon, I place an order last week”. Then the manger drew the clerk aside and said, “Never, never, never say we are out of anything — say we’ve got it on order and it’s coming. Now, what is it she was talking about?’ And the clerk said with a grin, “She was talking about when it might rain again”.
Don’t you think it would be good to see those days return when people minded their own business, used integrity and told the truth and lived by the truth? We need to realize that a lie has no legs. It requires others to support it. Tell one lie and you are forced to tell others to back it up. Stretching the truth and telling so called “white lies” will soon go colorblind.
The words of Paul in the Bible as found in Colossians 3:9-10 are still applicable to our day and time: “Lie not to one another, seeing that ye have put off the old man with his deeds; and have put on the new man which is renewed in knowledge after the image of him that created him.”
Come on America, stop believing every threat and warning that you hear and stop living in fear. You will only pass this way one time. Why be miserable because of those who have no integrity.
Enjoy the sunshine and today. It is ours to behold.
Written by the Rev. Lynn Summers, First Church of God, Pickaway County Ministerial Association.