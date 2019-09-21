Across the street from our home the porch is decorated for Hallowe’en. (Seriously the decorations and display ads get earlier and earlier! We’ll soon see Christmas ads by Mother’s Day.)
I mention Hallowe’en because the “Spooky “month is just a breath away. And rumor has it our house is haunted. And just last night (on the cusp of “Spooky”) we had a discussion with friends if we believed in ghosts.
Let’s talk about our haunted house. A boy, a girl and Blanche all died in this house. Two different people have seen them. My daughter has felt them — always in the dining room. And our cats will stare into that room as if something is there. (Now my wife encountered a bat in that room but that is a different story for another time.) Do we have ghosts? Not sure but my wife says they should help with the work or pay rent!
Part of last night’s discussion was do you believe in demons? Well, we believe in angels so sure, why not? Then the discussion wandered to how often man has grappled with the hereafter.
Music, literature, movies and art pick up the themes of angels, ghosts and heaven. (It’s a Wonderful Life — Clarence gets his wings, A Christmas Carol — Marley’s Ghost and the 3 Spirits and Christian hymns too numerous to mention singing of Heaven and the saints.)
We are spiritual beings and something happens to the spirit when we die. (Do you remember the movie Ghost? The little light beings and the dark creatures were pretty definitive). But does our spirit become a ghost?
A friend saw my wife’s first husband shortly after he died out in his barn. Her mother said her father’s spirit would come to visit her at night and help her figure things out.
Are these just over active imaginations or does the spirit world cross-over?
I don’t think any of us have the answer, but we sure have a lot of questions. What will heaven be like? What will I be like there? Can I come back and visit? Are we going to get to eat? (Banquet?)_ Take showers? Or just sing? And what about reincarnation? And that is a question for another time!
I do believe in Heaven and I do believe my spirit will go there someday. In the meantime I plan to live in my salvation and a life worthy of that afterlife with the Lord.
Written and submitted by Chaplain Robert N. Perkins, Pickaway County Ministerial Association.