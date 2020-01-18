Ten years ago, I moved to Circleville to become the Pastor at an amazing congregation, Trinity Lutheran Church. During that time, I’ve found Circleville and Pickaway County to be a wonderful place. Most small towns with families who go back generations tend to be very cold to new people. I’ve never found that to be the case here.
Oh sure, there are those who are not very friendly, but for the most part, I’ve found people who are warm and welcoming. That’s a great asset for any community to have, especially one that wants to grow and bring in new people. People here love this place and want the best for it. People are invested in the community, working to improve the life of those who live here.
This has been the foundation for the incredible growth you have seen in the past few years. Opportunities abound. This will only bring in new people, more to be welcomed and made to feel at home. I know that there will be many who would disagree with this observation; and it is also true that I tend to look at the positive and overlook the shortcomings. But, as a new person (being here for just 10 years makes me a ‘new person’), there is something to be said for one’s first observations. Here are some of the things I’ve observed.
Number one (and this is no surprise) is the Pumpkin Show. I have always been in awe in how well organized the Pumpkin Show is. Yes, you’ve been doing this for over 100 years, but everything runs so smoothly. There is a tremendous amount of work that happens year-round and many and many people who are involved. That must be the case when each year we welcome 300,000 plus guests. One thing that has always amazed me, one that I tell people about who are not familiar with Pumpkin Show, is how by Sunday morning, 95 percent of all the venders have packed up and left. By Sunday evening, the streets cleaned and are back open.
Number two is the new Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center. What a gem this facility is, one that other counties are sure to be envious of. It is statement that the people of this county care for the farming community, which is the heart and soul of the county. While in the planning and fundraising stage for many years, it was incredible how the construction was able to accomplish all of this in one year. Amazing!
The last one I’ll mention, although there are many more which space does not permit, is the support families have for their children’s sporting events. It doesn’t matter the age group or level of competition; you will find parents and grandparents and aunts and uncles attending the games. And not just occasionally, but all games, every time. The children are given a great measure of love and support, an affirmation that will influence their entire lives.
Sadly, these are my last observations about my 10 years living here. On Jan. 6, I started a new position as Chaplain for a retirement community in Glen Carbon, Illinois. As of this writing I’ve already moved (some of our stuff, the big move must wait until we sell our home). I’ve enjoyed my time and value many experiences. My prayer is that you may continue to grow and be a welcoming community. May you and those you come into contact with, be truly blessed.
Values For Living was written by the Rev. Dr. Gerhard W. Krause, Interim Pastor at Faith Lutheran Church, Wilmington, and the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.