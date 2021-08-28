It has been a long wait. But the waiting is almost over. The show is coming on Wednesday, Oct. 20! The set up starts way before that, and then on Tuesday evening, something happens. But, well, let’s just keep that to ourselves.
Many people that are not from around here know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show, but they do not know all about the “Circleville, Ohio Pumpkin Show” and what it means to our community. A way to tell a local from an outsider is when someone calls it the Pumpkin “Festival”. I always chuckle and gently inform them that the Pumpkin “Festival” is in Barnesville.
The Pumpkin Show is much more than a show. It is a family reunion time for many families, it is like a class reunion for our local high schools, it is marching bands strutting their stuff, it is the Adelphi Community Band and the Pumpkin Show Band riding along playing their music, it is pets, it is children, it is queens, it is art, it is arts and crafts and it is homegrown vegetables and fruits and baked goods.
There are local non-profit organizations that raise a lot of money and create a lot of good will during the show. There are local businesses that make their biggest sales and profits for the whole year. There are vendors and companies that come and round out the offerings on the streets. Many local people work long hours for the duration of the show.
Many people volunteer for all the groups where they have a connection and work as many as three, four or even five different places. The one year I think I worked two different places for our marching band, worked a 4-H booth, worked the athletic booster booth and spent lots of time at my church booth.
Not everyone loves the Pumpkin Show like my family does. We get wide-eyed just because of the pumpkins themselves. The pumpkins and gourds are always beautiful. I do know of several long-time resident families who always plan a vacation out of state during the show. I knew of one local pastor who very vocally disliked the show, but he has been gone for 30 years.
The Pumpkin Show builds our community ties. It provides a time when families do some intergenerational labor together, and the young ones see parents and grandparents working outside of their normal vocations. It enables us to see friends, acquaintances and colleagues that we might not have crossed paths with for the entire previous year. This time it might be two years or even more because of the pandemic.
From early morning until late at night, in heat or cold, in rain or snow or shine, there is always something special going on at the Circleville Pumpkin Show if one has eyes to see it. And then the booths and trailers and tents are all hauled away, and all the water and electrical connections are gone. And when the trash and the porta potties are all gone, and the fire department washes down all the streets and sidewalks, then that is when one looks around at our normal Circleville and wonders how the show could be here for nearly a week but then gone overnight.
Memories we will always keep, and sometimes we need to let go of a few extra pounds, but then we have the anticipation of the next year’s show, and we start getting excited all over again!
I’ll be looking for you downtown.
This column was written by Rev. Jeff Julien, pastor of the Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Washington Township and Walnut Hill United Methodist Church in Franklin County. Rev. Julien is also a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association, for the Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.