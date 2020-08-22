Many years ago, when I worked in Columbus, some years our winters were very bad. This one particular day, we had a snow and ice storm. When I left work to ride the bus, I had to walk very slowly as the sidewalk was a sheet of ice. I made it on the bus for the ride home and I watched as others were trying to safely walk to their destinations.
One young man was running down the sidewalk and then suddenly, he became airborne. When one finds ones self in that predicament, there is only one way to go and that is down. Well he landed on his backside, but he was up faster than he had been running. He looked all around and then slowly started walking on down the street. I started laughing and could not stop.
I do remember praying for him that he was not hurt but my laughter continued for blocks. People got on the bus and looked at me in my laughing state and they to started smiling at each other.
Laughter is important in our lives. It is healthy for us. Laughter and humor not only serve as an outlet, but it can open lines of communication, enhance health, ease tension, increase a sense of well-being, provide a much-needed safety valve for emotions in times of stress and even helps put life in perspective.
A good sense of humor means not only an ability to laugh, but also an ability to laugh at ourselves. My brother could tell the funniest stories of things that had happened during his day at work, while enjoying a relaxing time with family and/or those he met along the way that day. He did not make fun of anyone and he certainly could laugh at himself in some of those situations.
Laughter can be contagious. Victor Borge states, “Laughter is the closest distance between two people.” An example, while attending a live performance, I was sitting in front of a group of women and men who were having a great time before the performance began. At least two of the women were really laughing. Before I knew it, I was laughing too. Others around me were smiling and the person next to me turned and said, “What is so funny?”
Laughter is a gift — one that I must first accept and then nurture within myself before I can share it with others. A person with a sense of humor shares jokes, stories and or something cheerful with another. Whether you invent the humor yourself or repeat someone else’s funny story, you are spreading the gift of laughter.
It should be said that not everything is funny. Humor is a valuable delight, but it can harm as well as heal. Whether it is jokes that embarrass and exploit others, jokes that repulse others, or ethnic jokes that help perpetuate stereotypes — this is humor exercised at someone else’ expense. Such “humor” ceases to be humor, and instead becomes, degrading, insulting and ridiculing.
Laughter is healing. A cheerful heart is a good medicine. Proverbs 17:22. I recently read a story about Norman Cousins, who was a writer and author. Norman was diagnosed as “terminally ill.” He was given six months to live. He decided to make an experiment of himself.
Laughter was one of the most positive exercises of which he knew. He watched “Candid Camera” and the Marx Brothers and rented the funniest movies that could be found. He read funny stories and had his friends call when they heard funny stories. Norman’s pain was so great from this disease that he could not sleep. He found laughing for a solid 10 minutes did relieve the pain for several hours and he could get his much-needed sleep. Cousins fully recovered to go on and live a productive life.
During this pandemic, it has been difficult for some to have a cheerful heart. With the daily news of Increased cases and thousands of deaths one can become depressed or discouraged, I decided I was going to laugh at something each day and not let this disease get the best of me, especially since we are encouraged to continue to stay in place, wear masks and social distance if we do go out.
A friend of mine sends me something each day, which is very funny. I watch some TV shows that brings on laughter and presently I am reading the book “Choosing the Amusing” by Marilyn Meberg. Laughter lightens a heavy heart. A glad heart makes a cheerful countenance. Prv 15:13. Recently, I was notified that a good friend of mine had died. I spent some time thinking about her and all of the fun times we had together and that helped to some degree, but what also helped the most was finding a book that was side splittingly funny. My friend would have enjoyed it too. I laughed through the first 13 pages and before I knew it, I felt much better.
Laughter in the face of anguish doesn’t always indicate an attempt to deny, belittle or cover up the pain that exists. Rather, laughter says — yes it does hurt, but humor helps remind me that this pain is only temporary.
Laugher also gets the job done. Former presidential speechwriter Robert Orben believes humor is important in the business world. “Laughter is an ideal tension breaker,” he says. “An apt joke can give everyone involved enough time to draw back, rethink a position, or reconsider an action.”
So remember, “Laughter is the best medicine,” whether at the time we think so or not. Do not be afraid to give in to a smile, even in times of sadness. Laughter can restore the natural balance of your soul, while at the same time offering a helpful hand in coping with life’s situations. Those everyday situations can’t be changed — but you can change how you deal with them.
Mary Kay Wood is a retired pastoral minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.