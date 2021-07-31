This past week, I attended a gathering in memory of a good friend at a place I had never been before. I arrived pretty much on time, but it still felt as though I was late as I noticed many others had already arrived.
I ended up parking toward the end of the parking area because that is the only place I could park. As I stepped out of the car, I began to wonder where I was supposed to enter the building. I quickly noticed a couple of doors very close to where I had parked and began to make my way toward them.
I soon realized others were following me. Again, I had no idea where I was going and it didn’t seem likely this was going to be the correct entrance since everyone else who had arrived before me was parked a pretty good distance away.
As I walked toward the doors, I began to feel the pressure associated with those following me. “Was I leading them to an entrance that was unlocked?” “Was I going to end up disturbing something that had already begun?” Or worse yet, “Was I leading this group of people into the men’s bathroom?” Now, that would have been funny but also pretty embarrassing.
Sweat began to pour down my face as I reached for the door wondering if I would soon look like a complete idiot in front of everyone. (To be honest, I’m sure some people already think I look like a complete idiot. And they may be right.) Thankfully, the door opened and I looked like a genius! Well, maybe not a genius since I imagine all the doors were unlocked, but still not an idiot either.
This experience reminded me not only of the importance of being a good leader (a good leader needs to know where they are leading others), but the responsibility we all have to lead by example. Leading by example is something we are all tasked with doing. It doesn’t matter what our status is in life. We have someone who is watching us and following our lead. This means we need to be conscious of several things.
We need to be conscious of what we are doing. Those watching us will often emulate what we do. In fact, this is often how coaches teach their players. Coaches demonstrate how to do something correctly and then ask their players to emulate them. The truth is, anyone who has children in their lives already knows this as well.
Children often copy what their parents do. So, parents, be careful where and when you pick your nose. Unfortunately, there are things much worse than this that children emulate because those whom they look up to aren’t always conscious of what they are doing. We need to be aware of what we are doing so we do not lead others astray.
We need to be conscious of what we are saying. Leading by example isn’t just about what we do; it is about what we say. I am always taken aback when I hear young children spewing out word’s they have no business knowing. The sad thing is, we aren’t the only ones who influence our children.
I remember our son Ty getting into trouble on the bus one day when he said a cuss word. I’m not sure he even understood what he was saying, but still, it wasn’t the best look for us as his parents. Ty is 32 now and he still has to spend five minutes each day in time out for saying that word. Thankfully, we knew the bus driver very well, so she knew he didn’t learn that word from us.
I share this as a reminder to us all that we need to be extra diligent when it comes to watching what we say because there are already enough bad influences in the world.
Ty Myers is a pastor at Emmanuel UMC and Zion UMC, and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association