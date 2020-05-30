Many of those who regularly read my articles know I often write about topics in a light-hearted manner. So, I begin with an apology because the tone of this article is different. You see, I have realized that as we continue to navigate through the uncharted waters caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, we have been given a glimpse into some of the best and worst humanity has to offer.
I begin with a look into some of the best I have witnessed. You may have noticed that unlike pre-virus newscasts, which contained very few positive stories, nearly every newscast you view today goes out of its way to share a positive story and often more than one. We have heard story after story about how people are stepping up, one way or another, to help others in need or to simply show appreciation. We have heard story after story about how people are making the best out of a very challenging time. We have been given the opportunity to see this unfold in our local communities as our educators went above and beyond in making graduation memorable for the Class of 2020. There is no question that we have witnessed a lot of good in our world.
However, we have also witnessed an equal, if not larger, amount of the worst that humanity has to offer. And I am saddened to say that much of what I have seen or read during this pandemic is heartbreaking and, quite frankly, disgusting. Today (Memorial Day), I noticed a very disturbing article, which described the actions of protestors hanging a representation of the governor of Kentucky on the capitol grounds. This is just another of a long and tired series of actions which have become more and more prevalent as this pandemic continues.
This story comes on the heels of a video I saw a few days ago from a Costco store in California where a customer refused to wear a mask (store policy) by defiantly stating, “I woke up in a free country.” Even more disturbing than either of these things are the incidents that have resulted in the death of individuals who were simply trying to do their job by enforcing a store policy. Something I have never heard of when it comes to store policies that require shirts and/or shoes. Whether you believe any particular policy infringes on someone’s freedom or not is not the issue, although, I will say freedom doesn’t mean we get to do what we want without consequence.
My intention here is not to argue policies or viewpoints, but to remind us that no matter what our beliefs may be, we are called to be respectful of others. Basic respect is not earned, but is something we should possess because this is one of the qualities that make us a good human being. Respect means being thoughtful and considerate of others. Respect means being polite and civil. Politeness. Civility. Thoughtfulness. Consideration. These are not things someone should have to earn from someone else.
No matter what we think of someone else or their opinion, we can and should treat them with respect. Unfortunately, I have read many articles, Twitter feeds and other such media that exemplifies numerous examples of disrespect. In much of what I have read, there is such a defiant tone (along with abusive language) that it reminds me we have a long way to go in our world when it comes to be respectful of others.
Realize the lack of respect currently on display in our world is not only in what we read, but also as we interact with others in this time. For instance, whether you believe this virus has been blown out of proportion or not, we are called to keep our distance from others (at least for a while). Basic respect for others means we do our best to do just that. In fact, it means we go out of our way to show others respect in this manner. This is what it means to be thoughtful, polite and considerate of others. This is what it means to be respectful of others. Unfortunately, many people have chosen to be selfish in this regard, mostly because they do not want to be inconvenienced.
The good news is that while many adults have acted with much disrespect, our youth have given us a glimmer of hope for the future when it comes to showing respect. I have yet to read an article or see a story where the Class of 2020 protested on the governor’s lawn or the Ohio Statehouse lawn demanding they have the same experience in terms of graduating as their predecessors did. Nor did I see or hear of any group of young adults protesting and demanding that they be allowed to play spring sports. Maybe, just maybe, we adults should pay closer attention to the lesson our youth are teaching us, in the midst of this pandemic, when it comes to respect.
Ty Myers is a pastor at Emmanuel UMC and Zion UMC, and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association