I received a phone call one day last week during which a plea for help was expressed. Thinking more of the desire to help a pleading soul than to find out the nature of the request, I responded that there was not a problem, that the work would be done.
Now, I was thinking that I could run over, and within a couple of hours, the task would be completed, the concerned soul would be appeased and the intended result would be received with exuberance. Not everything comes off as anticipated. I thank our Heavenly Father for the call to faith and the strength that comes through the exercise of said faith within the body of like believers.
As I was loading my car with the presumed necessary tools to complete the task, “that still small voice” came to me with the suggestion that I immediately call for help. I did! I was blessed for doing so. The blessings came in as many ways as the task was found to have steps to completion. You see, through exercised faith in Christ, the fellowship alone breaks the back of the enemy’s intended defeat.
We arrived at our destination to find the project, I figured to be a roughly two-hour task, to be, according to the instructions (once we were able to read them), a two person 14-hour job; and let me tell you, the two people, though not defined, must have been either engineers or persons who have been doing like tasks for years. This task ended up taking two and three persons four, four-and-a-half-hour-days to complete.
The task ended up being way more than I had initially thought. The time required being just the surface. It just so happened that the sun had a particularly strong hold on the days and beat down upon us with abundant energy, zapping ours.
Thankfully, God spoke to my friend also, preparing him to bring Gatorade. It would have been the easy thing to do to say we would wait to tackle this during some more comfortable weather. In fact, the whole reason we were there was because a three-month wait and hunt for help turned up empty, so the soul turned to the church. Once we were notified, the wheels began to turn and help arrived within a couple of hours.
The point I am trying to make is this: We need to turn our world around from the self-focused “what have you done for me lately” mind set to a culture of looking out for the betterment of mankind, reaching out to help a neighbor, celebrating the simple blessings of fellowship culture that doesn’t require a bill at the end of the experience in order to enact.
So much of what you hear bantered about in our country stems from this self-focused culture that finds the fault in every aspect, instead of seeking the common good in the original intention and doing our part to make the intention the reality.
Seemingly, everything I hear as a problem in our society could be addressed by looking for ways to make the intentions of, say our Constitution, the reality of the situation. In fact, the essence of intent for the Constitution is made evident in the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence. Please read aloud the following, allowing the words to ring clear in your heart.
“We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
I would like to express some editorial thought to some of the terms afore mentioned.
• We = the founders (leaders) of our nation (representative spirit of our citizens)
• Self-evident = should go without saying (a standard principal of society)
• Men = (the use of the word men is understandably short-sighted and a flaw to the vision of the authors) Persons (all citizens of this great nation)
• Creator= In my mind and faith, our Heavenly Father, however, faith withstanding, each person’s choice of origin.
• Unalienable= cannot be taken away, in no way foreign to any by any for any reason.
• Rights= the very thing all the chirping is about
If everyone would truly hold these words dear and spend more time reaching out with tools in hand as opposed to palms up and wanting, then we would go a long way toward making the intentions a reality.
Now, I know there are many people out there who do reach out with tools in hand every day. I know that love and caring is lived out loud all around us, and I applaud that fact. However, the squeaky wheel always seems to get the attention.
Therefore, we need to live louder the dream and turn off the noise of the chirping by showing that it is primarily just that — a squeaking minority made up more of those who would rather spend their energy getting their 15 minutes of fame rather than spending their energy living out the ideal they propose to fail to find.
Written by the Rev. Robert Henry, Senior Minister “Living By Faith” Ministries and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.