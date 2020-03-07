Maybe you have noticed the many signs of the season. And no, I’m not talking about spring, which will soon arrive, but another season, which has already begun. It is a season, which can arguably be called the smelliest one of the year and for good reason. Perhaps, you have noticed most of the fast food places plastered with signs and posters, quietly announcing the arrival of the season of Lent.
Those pictures of fish sandwiches are a vivid reminder that Lent has arrived and with it the wonderful smell of fish. I don’t know about you but there are times when I walk through the local grocery store, which sells fresh fish and almost gag — the smell of fish can be quite overwhelming. By the way, I’m sorry if you are eating breakfast or lunch as you read this, especially, if you have ever experienced fish overload. That smell is unforgettable.
For a number of people, Lent arrived a week and half ago with ashes and, of course, it will continue through Easter. Obviously, those connected with a religious community are more in tune with Lent than others but that doesn’t mean we can’t all find value in it.
For instance, Lent is often associated with a time of giving something up. I think we can all agree there are things in our lives that are unhealthy and we would be much better off without. I know I would be much better off if chocolate didn’t taste soooooo good. That is, milk chocolate not dark! And I know my pants would most likely stop shrinking if I did cut back on the chocolate. But really, who in their right mind wants to stop eating chocolate, even for a short period of time? Not me!
Still, the idea of giving up something has great value although maybe we should call it “letting go” of something instead. There are several things which come to mind at the moment, but the one I want to spend just a moment or two on is grudges and letting go of them. If you live long enough in this life, someone will do something or say something about you, which can cause you to feel a deep hurt inside. Most likely, you will develop ill-feelings toward that person.
Oftentimes, we carry those hurts with us far longer than we need to carry them. Grudges have a way of distorting our reality. Surprise! Surprise! Our memories are not always as accurate as we think. We remember the past colored by our own perception. Grudges have a way of gaining control over us. If you have ever found yourself turning in a new direction because you noticed someone who has wronged you, then you are not in control. Grudges have a way of keeping us from moving forward because we are always focused on the past.
If we are continually reminded of something someone has done to us or said to us, then we are living in the past and not the present. Grudges have a way of filling our hearts with hate instead of love. Who in their right mind wants to go around life filled with a heart full of hate? It is one of the unhealthiest things that can grow inside of us. And yet, when we continue to carry a grudge with us, we let hate have a large home within our hearts.
Today, I’m asking that we take time during this season of Lent to look inside and see if we are carrying a grudge that has taken hold of us. And if so, may we do our best to let it go. Honestly, another truth about grudges is that they are often one-sided. We may be affected greatly while the other party gives it little or no thought. Why should we let something have such a hold on us when it is really only affecting us? And don’t forget to enjoy at least one fish sandwich this Lent.
Ty Myers is a pastor at Emmanuel UMC and Zion UMC, and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association