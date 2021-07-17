Many years ago, when I was married to a farmer, God rest his soul, on July nights, when the wind was absolutely still, we would sit on the porch swing and listen to the corn grow. I am sure most of you dear readers just said to yourselves, “No way!” And I would have to reply, “Way!”
Let me explain how this happens. On still hot July nights, the corn is growing very fast. This is especially true when there has been rain and sunshine. Because the corn is planted relatively close, the growing plants brush up against each other and make a rustling sound. And that is how you hear the corn grow. But again I repeat, it has to be a still night or it does not count.
The other important thing is to slow down and listen. Even during the last year (I refuse to use that word), we did not really slow down. Seriously, there were still bills to pay and letters to write and children to entertain and meals to make and students to keep studying and groceries to get and gas in the car and…and… (Yes, I know that is a run on sentence.)
When was the last time you sat on the porch with a cool iced tea and just felt the sunshine and listened to the sounds of children playing, dogs barking, insects humming, cicadas, cars going by and …life?
Two of my nieces have children graduating from high school. One of them will probably be Valedictorian. One may swim in the Olympics. When did that happen? Weren’t they babies yesterday? (I mean that… just yesterday!)
I am retired now and thought I would have more time to do things I want to do. (Like write book No. 8, which by-the-by, is almost done.) But it seems that every day there is something. My July calendar is crammed. Admittedly, there are a lot of doctor appointments. I guess when you reach a certain age everything starts to fall apart at once. But I still want to take time to savor some of the good stuff.
God gave us so much beauty in the world. Beauty we can see and touch and smell and taste and hear. Why are we not paying attention to the good stuff?
That brings us back to listening to corn grow. Some still night soon, drive out to a corn field and listen with your hearts and your ears. Take a sniff of the air. Remember how corn tastes when you bite into and it sprays those at the table and the butter runs down your cheeks and the grill offers up tasty morsels. Look around that table and really look at your loved ones and touch their hands and hug them close.
If you really want to, you can hear the corn grow and experience all the other wonderful things God gives us. Meet me at the corn patch and we can do it together!
Written by the Rev. Susan A. Perkins, retired pastor from the United Methodist Church and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.