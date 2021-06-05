Recently, I became ill right in the middle of the night. I have a condition that raises its head from time to time and usually lasts hours. In this case, that is what happened.
Actually, when I became fully awake, I rushed to the kitchen to find my medicine and promptly took it with the hope that it would do the job that it was intended to do. The nausea did subside to a degree, but as time worn on, it was apparent to me that things were not going to go my way.
During this recent illness, I lost two days. I do not remember them at all for the most part. I do not recall that ever happening before. Try as I may, nothing comes to mind other than being very sick. My first response is to call out to the Lord. O Lord, come to my assistance, Lord, make haste to help me. Please be with me during this difficult time.
My intent was to write about living in the present moment and I can say for sure that I did live in the present moment during my illness. My mind did not wander off to thinking about the past or the future. It was clear to me that I was living in the now. Living in the past or the future would have distracted me from what was happening right then and there.
I could have thought about all the things I needed to do when I felt better, but because of being exhausted, sleep came easily for me. Perhaps that explains the two missing days.
Someone once reminded us that children live in the present moment far better than we do, especially when they are engaged in a special project, playing a game outside or watching their favorite TV program. For us, we have many things on our minds, such as events that may be coming up and so we need make a paper list or a mental list of the things that need to be done, such as food to purchase and prepare. We need to call the committee together and assign different duties that need to be done the day of the event.
In the process of thinking what needs to be done, we also find ourselves thinking of what happened last year and how we want to make things better in the future. It is easy sometimes to find our minds living in the past and the future and not living in the present moment. How many times during the day do you find yourself living in the past or the future instead of living in the present moment?
I invite you to take a minute, right now, stop what you are doing and feel God’s presence. The Lord is near to all who call upon him. Psalm 145:18.
Mary Kay Wood is a retired pastoral minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church and is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.