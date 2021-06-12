From the time I was five years old until I was 19, I lived with my parents and two sisters less than a half mile from the B & O train tracks. After a short period of time, whether it be during the day or night, the trains would pass our house and we would not even notice them. We were not awakened by them at night, nor were we distracted by them through the day. We became accustomed to the passing of the trains.
I have found the same thing to be true for most people who live near a busy highway with a busy flow of traffic. The same thing can be applied for people living near a school or other places that involve busy locations. We become accustomed to the sounds and are not distracted or disturbed. In most cases, that might a welcomed thing.
Sleep at night is not interrupted, nor is our lifestyle throughout the day. But on the other hand, where most attentions should be given and we be alert, there are times that one becomes careless and the results can be devastating bringing pain, misery and even loss of life.
The day before I was married, and while working as a forester, I and three other men were assigned to establishing a boundary line in a forested area. It was a very hot and balmy day and late in the afternoon, the boss said to take a few minutes and rest.
We laid down in the leaves and relaxed until he gave the word to get up and finish our assignment. As I started to set up, the boss raised his voice and advised me to not move. I was informed that a copperhead has crawled up near my right leg.
The boss, with ax in hand, stood up and knocked a part of the surveying equipment across my legs causing the copperhead to coil up and ready to strike. I had to wait for a few seconds until the snake finally moved to the area of my feet and the boss was able to kill it with his axe.
I have been asked what is that like waiting for the snake to uncoil and move toward my feet. First of all, it seemed like a hour of waiting when it was only a few seconds.
Secondly, I was wondering whether or not I was going to marry my bride-to-be the next day. But through the experience, I became more aware to be more attentiveness and mindful of the things that are about me day by day. Carelessness is not the way to the way to live.
I have found the same thing to be true regarding my spiritual walk with the Lord. It is important to be mindful of His teachings, directions, His love for me and His constant protection. But I must pay attention. You and I are blessed people in the midst of a confused nation, but God knows how to take care of each one of us as we make our journey from this earth to our eternal destination.
I encourage you to watch your step, pay attention and listen to God Almighty and enjoy life.
Written by the Rev. Lynn Summers, First Church of God, Pickaway County Ministerial Association.