After 25 years of being a pastor, I’ve lost count; yet, I am fairly certain I’ve performed at least as many weddings. Of that number, I only know of perhaps three that have ended in divorce. In fact, I was very concerned during the counseling sessions of my first couple, because they came to me after some reflection and stated, “We don’t think we are ready to get married.”
I immediately thought I had said something or done something in my beginner’s inept attempts to counsel them with wisdom that turned them off to the idea of marriage or made them question what the true meaning of love would mean in a committed relationship that would last the rest of their lives. They came back a year or so later and did get married, but now they are among my record of divorces.
Recently, I did a wedding. It was typical, short and sweet. I wove together a short homily, which was actually a cannibalization of several homilies over the years. What could I say that was new? Why should I say anything different? Can’t I just take the best of them and put them together?
Well, after several and numerous comments on how nice the service was (even from the DJ who was shocked that a Pastor would still be bold enough to mention Jesus at a wedding, to my wife whose review listed this homily among one of my best), I’ve decided to share it here.
I have found my love of a lifetime. And I think love should last a lifetime. And it’s not just with my spouse here on Earth, but with my Savior as well, which will last throughout eternity. I hope you agree.
“Generally, I have almost always reminded each couple that you cannot change your partner; you can only change yourself. Just as Jesus said there is only one commandment greater than all the rest, and only one that is very much like it, so I say to you today. Be the partner you long for your partner to be. A happy marriage is a long conversation that seems all too short.
Time after time in our sessions together you would say, ‘We talked about that.’ Good. Continue the conversation. Enjoy each other. Don’t do nothing, just because you can’t do everything. Marriage is about being together, in sync, one, not about being right, or proving the other to be wrong.
Saying ‘I do’ to the concept of marriage means full acceptance that your spouse is all you need. When you say ‘I do’ to the circumstances of marriage, you’re saying that there is no circumstance in your marriage that will change the commitment level of your relationship.
Love God. Love your neighbor. And love each other with your whole being. Let love be in your words, in your touch and in your acts of service. Let love surround the quality time you spend together in everything you do; and not love as a concept, but as a daily attitude.
I pray you look for the best in each other, seeking ways to soothe one another’s sore spots. Do not let your hearts find fault and condemn one another. Look to each other, build one another up in love. Hold on to the good things. Hold on to love. I pray, too, that God’s love and unfailing grace may help you learn to hone your skills, being sensitive and tending to each other’s needs, and that your love may grow stronger as you continue to grow your marriage together.
Please face each other and hold hands. Feel the connection and gift that you are to one another. These are the hands of your best friend, young and strong and full of love for you, holding yours on your wedding day as you are about to promise to love each other today, tomorrow and forever.
These are the hands that will work alongside yours as together you build your future. These are the hands that will passionately love you and cherish you through the years, and with the slightest touch, will comfort you like no other. These are the hands that will hold you when fear or grief fills your mind. These are the hands that will countless times wipe the tears from your eyes, tears of sorrow and tears of joy.
These are the hands that will help you hold your family as one. These are the hands that will give you strength when you need it. And these are the hands that even when wrinkled and aged, will still be reaching for yours, still giving you the same unspoken tenderness with just a touch. As you hold your lives together, may each day feel like you’re loving, growing and striving to hold on to hands that are holding yours, and making your marriage the best that’s ever been.”
Maybe this kind of love resonates in your heart. I hope you find your love of a lifetime. And I pray that the love of a lifetime takes a hold of you, and through it all, you know that you are held.
Written by Rev. Kenn Barton, member of Circleville Good Shepherd and Stoutsville Fairview UMC’s Pickaway County Ministerial Association.