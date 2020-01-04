As we enter in the new year of 2020, perhaps some are asking the question, “Where do I go from here?” Before we try to find an answer, let us do some soul searching in regards to how we performed in 2019. Did we reach our goals? Did we get some things accomplished that were exciting, as well as helpful? Did we find some answers to the questions that we had struggled with? Did we find some hope and encouragement for the future? Regardless of where we have come from, let us not be content in staying there.
Charles F. Kettering said, “You can’t have a better tomorrow if you are thinking about yesterday all the time.” Nor is it wise to put yourself in a uneasy holding pattern. Robert Frost once said, “In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life. It goes on.”
Life does have its holding patterns that we are faced with that are caused by other people. There are those who are fearful of change. Some people are fearful of adventure or the call of growth and adventure. Some of these things we inflict on ourselves that could be the result of our destination not being exciting, so we put ourselves in a holding pattern, circling like a aircraft, but never landing. Just going in circles.
To some people, the ruts of routine are a welcome relief, but it soon affects our personalities, relationships, responsibilities and opportunities, and that ends up causing a gray and dull lifestyle.
As we continue our journey through this life, eventually we find it necessary to make some adjustments. I once enjoyed running several miles a week, but that has all changed with age. It was not difficult to walk on a two-by-four board, eight feet in the air while doing construction work. Today, I have to really be careful while walking from one room to another in our house and, to honest, I ask the question, “Dear God, am I going to make it to the next room?”
We dare not blame God for our struggles, but He does challenge us and teaches us to not be content remaining in a holding pattern or as an eaglet in the nest. There comes a time when it is necessary to have the mother eagle stir up the nest and to hover over its young. She will do everything she can to force the eaglet to leave the nest and learn to fly.
The Lord’s disturbance to the nest of contentment is much the same. He removes the comforts of accommodation to life as it is. It is then God can close some doors to get us to notice, the ones He has standing open for us. As we move forward through the year, remember Deuteronomy 33:27 “The eternal God is your refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms.”
I trust that in 2020, you will soar to great and newer heights where you will find a great and wonderful love in a caring God of power and compassion.
Written by the Rev. Lynn Summers, First Church of God, Pickaway County Ministerial Association.