Romans 1:20 For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse.
Tonight while driving down state Route 23 South after a long workday, I particularly noticed the cloud shapes. I actually was wondering about whether bad weather was on its way. The clouds looked like different objects and seemed to tell a story.
My brain recalled frequent Facebook posts of pictures of clouds that resemble inanimate and animate objects as I gazed. I always wonder if Photoshop is used on those FB posts. Last week someone posted a picture of a cloud that looked like Winnie-the-poo. Amazing, right? However, I thought of this verse in Romans.
Nature speaks to me. The roar and power behind ocean waves seem to remind me of how majestic the Lord is. I have yet to see many mountain peeks, but I did have lunch at the base of a picturesque volcano in Tagaytay, Batangas Philippines a few years ago. The thought that ran through my soul that day overlooking the beauty of Taal was how we take so much for granted and fear so little. An entire village settled at the base of this active volcano. Waking up to the rattle of an earthquake is one thing, but can you imagine waking to hot lava knocking at your door?
A few months ago while looking across the fallow farm fields beyond my deck the Lord spoke to me through His creation. There is a wooded area a couple acres behind the field. I had seen deer playing in front of the tree line earlier in the week.
I knew I needed to walk out through those woods. The wooded area was a pretty good hike away and over uneven dirt. My knees were saying, “No”, but my heart said, “Go, I have something to show you. I want to walk with you.” I took off.
I was quite proud of myself just making it to the tree line without a fall. Then just inside the trees were flickers of sunlight shining through the canopy. A few feet away was a log to rest and catch my breath and look around. The peace that passes all understanding consumed my thoughts. Contentment reigned as I sat.
Soon I was on my feet again stepping carefully through the trees and fallen branches that I could tell lay there for years untouched. Soon I came to a bush tent. It was a hollow round tent of branches and leaves that grew naturally in a dome shape. It was unusual, but remarkable. In the center of the hut tent was a huge rock with a flat top. It was a perfect seat, so I crawled in the secret place and sat reverently.
Tears immediately flowed from emotion I hid and so needed to express. I was alone. No one knew I was there. I was hid from the entire world it seemed. I no more than had that thought when another thought outside of myself somehow spoke. “You have never been hidden from me.” I sat a while.
As I left my secret spot I walked further through the wooded area and found a beautiful pond lined with cattails. I listened to each sound, the wind, the bugs, the flying insects, birds, and a distant dog. They all seemed to sing a song of praise in perfect rhythm.
The voice that led me to the woods that day seemed to beacon me to start for the house around the far side of the woods. I walked and walked hoping to see those deer up close. Then as I turned toward home the sun warmed my face. The reason I was summoned to take the walk back from the far side of the woods was there were heart shaped rocks on the ground every few steps. I began to pick them up and carry them in my t-shirt. There were too many to transport. Oh how the invisible attribute of limitless love poured over my soul that evening. Nature spoke to me.
Values For Living was written by the Rev. DeVon Davis, Heartland Hospice Chaplain.