Nicknames are sometimes used to describe some noticeable aspect of a person’s physical or character attributes. When I was growing up, my elementary school friends used to call me “splinter, toothpick or skinny minnie.” Granted, I was rather thin, but I did not feel I deserved to be called those names. Actually, it was embarrassing to me.
As time moved forward I rarely heard those names anymore. But a couple of years ago, I met up with a fellow that used to call me “toothpick” all the time. I spoke his name, but he put his head down, his face became red and he said, “Hi, toothpick” and hurried on his way.
In those few short seconds, I decided that he didn’t actually remember or know my real name only the nickname he had come up with years ago.
Presently, we are in the third week of Advent. Advent, a season of four Sundays, opens the church year. In the Christian church, it is a period of preparation for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ at Christmas.
Unlike my nicknames, I love the names given by the prophet Isaiah to Jesus, the son of
God. Isaiah 9:1-2, 5-6 states from the NAB, “The people who walk in darkness have seen a great light; Upon those who dwell in the land of gloom a light has shone. For a child is born to us; upon his shoulder dominion rests. They name him Wonder-Counselor, God-Hero, Father-Forever, Prince of Peace. His dominion is vast and forever peaceful, From David’s throne, and over his kingdom, which he confirms and sustains By judgment and justice, both now and forever. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will do this!”
I realize there are many things that need to be accomplished before Christmas, but at this writing, there are only three more days until Christmas Day. Perhaps if you have not taken the time to do so yet, now hopefully would be a good time for a spiritual time-out to remember what this celebration is all about.
Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas!
Mary Kay Wood is a retired pastoral minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.