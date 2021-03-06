I never understood cabin fever until this winter. Up until now, I was out of the house at least five times or more every week. But then the pandemic hit and I was in the house. Then February came along and the snow. Oddly, I was actually snowed in.
Thankfully there are telephones and the internet. And there are books to read. But there are only so many Hallmark romances that you can watch before they all run together. And then there are the same writers and actors cranking them out. Who knew you could tell the same story so many times just by putting the set in a different castle, beach, condo, spa, resort…you get the picture.
I am reminded of the winter I was told to stay flat on my back for a month. I read about 15 books, watched easily 25 movies and taught myself to knit. Because the TV was in a cabinet next to the bed, I watched TV in the mirror across the room. It was really fine except for my daily dose of Wheel of Fortune. The wheel spun the wrong direction which was disconcerting.
This winter, I have used my time working on my taxes. I have also worked on the manuscripts for two more books. I have missed seeing people. But I am blessed that usually three to four cats cuddle with me to watch a Hallmark romance. The cats do not seem to mind the repetitiveness of them. And on really cold nights like we had a few times in February; cats are great for extra warmth. In our house, it is not a three-dog night, it is a three-(or four)-cat night.
My point to all of this is that if you try, you can find things to do. One of my daily tasks is to try to sort and clean up a small area every day. Of course I usually have feline assistance. Rascal wants to lie in the middle of whatever I am working on. Pay a bill? Move the cat. Sort through papers for taxes? Move the cat. But then several cats sharing your home…you are never really alone.
Out in the craft room is a baby quilt needing to be made. (The baby is due on my birthday.) There is also a bag of yarn begging me to knit it into a turtle back jacket. (Yes, I have been knitting since that winter in bed!) On the table next to the bed are about seven books that are enticing me to stop other things and read them. (I guarantee you there are no syrupy romances in the pile!) It is not a question of what to do; it is a question of where to start.
Everyone, I think, is looking at the snow and the pandemic all wrong. Look at it not as punishment staying home, but rather as opportunity to do something different. My sister was bragging that she is gaining weight because she is cooking her way through her recipe file. She has been having so much fun trying out new recipes and savoring old tried and true ones. I have had it on my list for a while to bake brownies. But I know that I will just eat them. So that idea is on hold.
I agree with you! The pandemic and the snow, snow, snow were no fun but I believe in the opportunity these things afford us! Get busy on that project you promised you would start, work on or finish when you had the time. There is no time like the present. Get busy already!
Written by the Rev. Susan Perkins, retired pastor from the United Methodist Church and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.