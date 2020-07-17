For most of my life I have worked with the elderly whom I refer to as “the wise ones”. COVID-19 is not an easy time for anyone but the “wise ones” take it in stride and should be a testimony to all of us.
The “wise ones” have a history, they know difficult times…. the Depression, diseases like Polio and TB, childhood diseases that today we have the cure with vaccinations. Wars that took loved ones, parents, husbands, wives, children, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends. The resilience of the “wise ones” is AMAZING!
Watching a sunset I had a random encounter with the Holy. I started asking myself what would the “wise ones” ask themselves if they could go back and be a teenager again? What lessons, words of wisdom would they give? Nothing really came to me but then it hit like a brick. Buy Amazon stock NOW.
Looking back 50 – 60 years…. as a youth life was always about hello and welcome, full of new beginnings because they were young and just moving into the world with wonder and possibilities were endless. New friends, new opportunities, discovering the road before them into new life. All about hope and expectations and wonder.
But today it is quite different. Now instead of hello it’s about good-bye and farewell. Losing loved ones and the ability to do the things they used to do and loved. Now there is more road behind them than before them. Life is marked by more loss than gain. Characterized by more good-bye than hello.
Intellectually it is no surprise because that is how life works and we all know it. The “wise ones” know to take every moment life gives them and take every opportunity that life allows. They know that God is with them and will wipe every tear from their eyes. That the day will come for a great reunion with all those they loved.
We need to respect our “wise ones” by honoring their courage and example of endurance. Do not just think about yourself but take time and make a call, send a card or e-mail, text… to say hello and thank them for being an example. A HERO in today’s society. Let them know you care by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask. The more we practice being safe and taking the message to others the sooner our “wise ones” will be able to get close again.
S. Monica Justinger, CSA, is affiliated with the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.