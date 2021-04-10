A couple years ago, I was caught in traffic in a severe thunder, rain and hail storm. I was on my way home from working in the Columbus area to Circleville.
The highway was a parking lot due to an accident a mile or so ahead. The rain opened up on that stretch of highway so that even a foot beyond the car’s windshield was a foggy haze the eyes could not see through. Angry horns honked. People in vehicles were pulled off the road, and I sat in my warm dry car, upon nice leather seats, listening to praise music.
I believe I burst into song occasionally. I remember thinking to myself. It is safe in this vehicle. Oh, how blessed I was to be living in this century. Otherwise I would be on a horse coming home from work and that would be miserable all that hail pelting at my back. It is all about one’s perspective and the truth they believe.
People articulate a saying often in our society, “It could be worse.” I hear it routinely. I always think beyond that simple quote. I wonder if people sooth themselves with that. That thought means more suffering is possible and does happen to others.
I rather play a game in my mind I learned in childhood. I make believe the current situation that may be grim is the agonizing backstory to a beautiful reality that will unfold. In the fairytale, Cinderella had to be mistreated first to build the injustice and tension so that when she ends up in the castle as the princess and future queen, everyone applauds. It is all about one’s perspective.
We must learn to enjoy moments rather than be disappointed with the bigger picture. And learn to see the bigger picture so the rough moments are for a greater good.
Let me paint a picture of how this plays out in real life. A few weeks ago, I bought a round trip plane ticket to Washington D.C. It was going to be a one-day trip. I would land early in D.C. see the sights at a slow pace. Museums, the Capital Square, Lincoln Memorial, The Vietnam Memorial and a fine restaurant were all on my day’s agenda.
Because of COVID, the airlines kept changing flights so nearly empty planes were not flying. My final flight plan was landing in Washington D.C. and in a couple hours, getting back on a plane and flying home. That would not due. The trip was canceled and I have a ticket or two waiting on me to use at a later date.
Forgetting to cancel my PTO time at work I took the vacation day anyway as it rolled around. A friend had died, so I went to his funeral that day instead of a fun trip to Washington D.C. Now, here is the point where perspective matters. Here is where people trip themselves up and land themselves in disappointment and depression rather than joy.
That afternoon, I saw people I had not seen for a while, and I had missed them. The hugs and sweet conversations lifted my head and made my spirit soar. One dear friend asked me to go for a walk and see something beautiful after that funeral. I went.
The day was warm and sunny. The walk through a beautiful garden of acres and acres of green grass, blossoming flowers and mature trees was awe-inspiring. We read poems and delighted in the possible backstories of the people who lived in that garden. Walking into the Forsyth Chapel, I was taken back by the stained glass and incredible architecture of the 19th-century work of art. The smell of the ornate carved wood hit my olfactory nerve and soothed my soul.
The cathedral ceiling and acoustic echo alone made me want to stand and belt out “Amazing Grace”. The building demanded respect and we gave it willingly. We climbed a hill that overlooked the beauty of the gardens and peeked inside the tomb of Christ where the stone had been rolled away. I saw beauty and majesty of a place I had lived close to most of my life and I had never really seen it before that afternoon. It was a blessed afternoon of adventure, amazement and even laughter with a friend.
It is all about perspective. I chose joy over disappointment. A melancholy perspective would see a canceled trip, a vacation day at a funeral and an exhausting walk in a cemetery looking at an old building. Choose joy. Choose blessing. It is all in your perspective.
This column was written by Rev. DeVon Davis, member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association, for the Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.