Let us examine the word “playfulness” for a few minutes. It means the quality of being light-hearted or full of fun. When was the last time you were playful and childlike in this light-hearted manner?
The ability to do so probably also measures one’s emotional well being as well. “Lord, help us to not take every moment in life so serious.”
Life is filled with meetings and lists of important tasks, but what if the most important task we execute daily is to become more playful? Oh boy, do people need to learn to laugh again. I actually have a book in my library by Charles R. Swindoll called, “Laugh Again”. In the very first chapter, this fine author gives reference to Mother Teresa as stating that if anyone wanted work alongside her, they must have a desire to work hard and most definitely a joyful spirit.
Heavy hearts and long faces are everywhere. Let us be the people that change that. Laughter or a good sense of humor aids in one’s spiritual and physical health, as well as increases the value of one’s appearance. A smile changes a person’s entire face.
A heart full of the evening news will rob a person of their joy and keep them from a playful outlook if one is not purposely aware. The Lord never intended for His people to be burdened and full of worry or sorrow. That is why He reminds us through scripture to fear not, receive others with great joy, give Him our burdens for God cares for us. It is harmony and peace of heart that enables even the person in the most distraught of circumstances to be playful from time to time.
A few years ago, I stepped into the elevator with a friend who has the most wonderful ability to communicate with creative words and facial expressions that just tickle me. About a dozen others stepped onto that elevator with us and we were doing our best to behave as professional adults, until I read her playful eyes. I began to giggle.
The fact I was giggling made the lady next to me giggle. The contagious laughter almost shook the elevator, as every last soul was in tears of laughter by the time the elevator door opened at the top of the Empire State Building. It started with a playful spirit.
Yesterday, I ate lunch alone in a small town café. The usual crowd had thinned out as I finished my salad. I noticed an elderly man trying to talk to the busy waitress clearing tables. She was being kind, but she was not stopping for the entertainment. He wanted her attention. He was saying silly things and stalling, not really desiring to go home to an empty home, I imagined.
I walked to the counter and paid for my lunch. Turning to the gentleman still loitering at the counter, I spoke. He was trying to show the waitress his two watches as she passed from counter to register and back in non-stop motion. In a playful voice, I said, “Why does a guy need two watches?” He turned to me and smiled a big toothy smile with great delight. Someone wanted to play his game.
We exchanged one liners and punch lines as fast as they came. Laughter filled the diner and a friend was made. He also asked me to marry him. I said I came for lunch, not a husband. I could only afford the salad today. We laughed some more. We both walked outside dealing out comedy like Abbott and Costello.
As I sat there, I had a choice. Was I going to allow that elderly man to be an annoyance or a blessing? If I chose the annoyance, no one wins. If I jump into the game with kindness, and a playful spirit, everyone in ear’s shot was blessed. The waitress joined in and laughed. She was happy to see both of us go, I am sure. Instead of that man hanging around, he walked out smiling with me. Everyone won.
Trust that God is sovereign and will take care of the world He created. We need to do what we can to encourage and restore. Let’s have fun in the process.
This column was written by Rev. DeVon Davis, member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association, for the Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.