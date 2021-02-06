As I ponder my today, I first wrestle with the “To Do List” before me; tasks to complete for my role as a compliance officer, tasks to complete for my role as a minister, tasks to complete for my role as a husband, tasks to complete for my role as a father, tasks to complete for my role as a son and tasks to complete for my role as citizen. Does this routine ring a bell?
Many people wrestle with the requirements of “wearing many hats.” In other words, my life is not any different than the lives of each reader of this article. So, feeling sorry for myself is not an option.
More often than not, we find ourselves with far too many items on our list than hours in our day within which to accomplish said tasks. Do you ever hear yourself asking the question, “How can I get done everything I need to do and still have time to do anything for me?” only to follow up with the question, “Is that selfish of me?”
This scenario leads people down the road toward a crisis in self. This crisis in self tends to result in things like depression, anxiety, dependency on substance leading to abuse or one or more of the “isms” that plague our society. Too many people find themselves locked into this spiraling concern and then target for, at least, one of the multitude of schemes taking advantage of your desire “Not to be a victim.”
The truth is there is an answer that does not focus on the “fix” for the end product, but a refocus on the question we asked that opened the door to the spiral, “How can I get done everything I need to do and still have time to do anything for me?”
The question needs to be reworded to exclaim, “How do I get done everything I need to do which includes taking time to do something to assure that I am strong enough to do so?” You see, if you are not making sure that you are of sound mind and body, then, when you do break down, and you will, you will not be able to get anything done that “you need to get done.”
See how quickly we can turn ourselves around and around until we don’t feel we have a handle and then we look for someone else to tell us what we need, like, the government!
The next thing we must do is to absolutely take action steps to assure we are of sound mind and body. In one of my roles, I work for a company that is headed by a lady who does exactly what I speak of here. She wears many hats, just as the rest of us do, her “to do” lists overrun each other and fill her days. Yet, her daily calendar includes a block of time for personal health.
The result is that she is very successful in each of her roles and seemingly possesses “energy to burn.” It all seems to come down to “walking the talk;” she physically goes out and does what her block of time is titled for her to do. Now, not every person’s personal health time will look the same as far as how that is accomplished, but the key is to block that time for self each day and then “walk the talk.”
Personally, I believe that there is another aspect that needs addressed in our personal time. I believe we need to make sure we are of sound mind, body and soul. I believe that, with the third shored-up, the first two are accomplished more easily.
For example, many of you probably have the shorter version of the Serenity Prayer hanging on a wall in your house or printed on a bookmark, keeping your place in a favorite novel. Well, most do not know that what they have is truly only a portion of that prayer. I believe that if you know and believe the following “full version,” then you will see how with a “shored-up” third portion of the afore-mentioned, the first two become much easier to tackle.
The Serenity Prayer by: Reinhold Niebuhr (1892–1971)
God grant me the serenity / To accept the things I cannot change; / Courage to change the things I can; / And wisdom to know the difference. / Living one day at a time; / Enjoying one moment at a time; / Accepting hardships as the pathway to peace; / Taking, as He did, this sinful world / As it is, not as I would have it; / Trusting that He will make all things right / If I surrender to His Will; / So that I may be reasonably happy in this life / And supremely happy with Him / Forever and ever in the next. / Amen.
You see, if we would embrace this serenity, we can accept that we, alone, cannot always complete our constructed “to do list’ and the world will not, because the list was not completed, come to an end; “The sun will come out tomorrow.”
When you construct your “to do list” do so with some realistic insight that, chances are, not everything will get done. Construct your list with the opening line, “Strength and time permitting I will at least attempt to complete the following:” Then place on that list the things that must get done at the top followed by the things that need to get done and then the things that should get done. Then, do not forget to check off the items as you complete them and “pat yourself on the back” … humbly.
Written by the Rev. Robert Henry, Senior Minister “Living By Faith” Ministries and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.