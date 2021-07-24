I once wrote a spiritual autobiography as a course assignment while attending the doctoral program at a seminary in Dayton, Ohio. Each class member took turns reading their “s.a.” aloud to the class. Mine was not particularly heavy on the spiritual part as much as it was on the autobiography part.
I thought it did a fair job of chronicling my life, along with its ups and downs, tragedies and triumphs, albeit giving credit to the Almighty for walking with me through it all. Having been proud enough with it to share it with my father and brothers, I thought I would receive multiple accolades and ample “atta-boys” of affirmation for my effort.
My professor’s comment upon the conclusion of my reading in class stunned me. “It’s obvious. You have to forgive your father.” My father’s response to me after having read it for himself was, “I never knew how deeply you were hurt by your mother and I separating.” And my younger brother, of course, pretty much bypassed the piece’s intent altogether. He simply had to point out my inaccurate detailing of my time as a teacher in Virginia, helping students process the national horror of the NASA space program’s Challenger explosion. Apparently, my memory had mixed up the different space shuttle missions in my mind, tragedy and triumph becoming interweaved.
So, as I continue my life’s journey, now in my 60s (I am writing this on the day before my birthday), I can’t help but wonder how and why our memories continue to serve us in our everyday life. So often I think of something I did or said, but my wife or my children don’t seem to remember it that way. We each have a slightly different perspective. All of us take the pieces we have stored in our psyche and we try to piece them together into a coherent, whole, reasonable and hopefully accurate memory. We re-member these pieces back together as best we can.
It brings to mind Thornton Wilder’s play, “Our Town,” where one of the characters, a young woman, dies at an early age during childbirth. She is then granted her wish to re-live one single day of her life. She chooses one of her birthdays as a child. Then, as she goes about interacting with her family and friends, knowing that her time with them will soon be over, she is shocked and laments that people don’t really see one another, we don’t really listen to one another and we waste so much of our time together. We never seem to appreciate fully each moment of our lives as we live it.
Alzheimer’s aside, what do we really remember? What are the memories that hold our lives together? Each decade that passes decries a new devotion. Remember the Alamo! Remember the Maine! Women’s right to vote. Remember Pearl Harbor! Never forget the Ho Chi Min Trail. Never forget the Trail of Tears. Conductors on the Underground Railroad. Remember the Battle at Wounded Knee. JFK. Cuba. Missiles. A crisis then, but not now, right? Watergate. Tricky-Dick Nixon. All the President’s men. Iran-Contra. Desert Storm. Osama Bin-laden. Sally Ride. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The World Trade Center twin towers. Never forget.
Each memory holds value and meaning. At least for us as individuals, if not collectively as a race, people, gender or nation. Maybe there is somebody we need to forgive. Maybe there is some small sequence of facts that we have gotten out of order. Maybe there is a hurt that needs healing. Maybe the Almighty has been walking with us through it all and we just haven’t taken the time to see it, listen to it or appreciate it. Maybe it’s time to re-member our memories. Let them truly be a part of the whole of our being.
What we recall, what we remember, what holds us together today, may just shape the truth and integrity of what we are becoming. After all, didn’t someone once write, “Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise. Keep putting into practice everything you learned and received … then the God of peace will be with you.” (Philippians 4:8-9)
Maybe I’ll spend my birthday with my son and my grandson, at a ballpark, eating hot dogs, smelling peanuts, popcorn and beer. That might just be a memory I’ll be able to re-member whenever things seem to be falling apart. If we can spend a little more time putting it together in the right way, then maybe each day of living out our biographies will be well worth the effort, despite, or along with, all the comments.
Written by Rev. Kenn Barton