Several years ago my mother went from a hospital bed to a nursing home. It was a disaster. She was in a hall with 40 beds and only one nurse and one aid. She was told to never get up alone. (She was a fall risk.)
Mom would call for help and no one came. She had two options. Make a mess or get up alone. Having been a woman of dignity the first choice was unacceptable. So she chose option two and risked falling. And the food! She had always been a make everything from scratch cook and the food was almost intolerable.
No wonder going to a home was something she fought tooth and nail. But no other plan was acceptable to her either. She loved her children but did not want to be a burden living with any of us.
I did not understand any of this fully until three months ago.
I fell again and broke myself again. Badly. In fact the doctor said he had been putting bones together for 20-plus years and had never seen such a mess. He did not use toothpicks, Gorilla Glue or Duct Tape to put it back together but he probably wished he could. Talk about Humpty Dumpty!
After surgery and a week in the hospital I was moved to a nursing facility with a rehab unit. I was not allowed to put weight on the leg in the beginning. But I was encouraged to do what I could.
That is not what I am writing about in this article.
I wanted to tell you about the dignity, respect and even love I saw and felt while there.
It so impressed me that most of the workers knew the names of all the residents, and where their rooms were in four long corridors plus the rehab unit. They never spoke harshly to them and helped them when they could. Even in their varied stages of decline each one was important and allowed — even expected — to be all (or as little) as they could be.
Each resident was given opportunity to dress and participate to their fullest in any activity. One day we shucked and ate sweet corn. (The activities director was not allowed to eat corn but was able to help shuck. Well, that really shucks!) No one expected too much or too little of anyone. And all were praised for their help.
But the love was amazing. Hands were held, shoulders were touched, gentle help was given.
And when a dear friend died suddenly I felt so helpless. I could not pick up and go to Canton! But the staff people who knew were supportive, kind and I received so many hugs of sympathy.
Nurses, therapy people (and dogs), resident care people, even the cooks and cleaning staff, the activities directors and volunteers, even the handymen, all made my life a little better for three months. How is it possible for that many people to be that nice? To most it was not a job but a calling. Not everyone is suited to work in that environment. To all of you who are called I say, “Thank you!”
I really hope this never happens again. But I will know where to go if it does.
Written by the Rev. Susan Perkins, Member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.