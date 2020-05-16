Many of you who read this column weekly know that I enjoy telling you anecdotal stories that I hope make you smile or laugh out loud.
Today though, I want to tell you about my life in the midst of this crisis. But first, a cute story. Some of you may remember me telling you about our Seine River cruise and taking our little reindeer friends along. (Hallmark Comet Reindeer — available on E-Bay).
Well because of things beyond our control, Robert and I are residents at Pickaway Manor Rehab. So of course, Max and Walter (two of the reindeer) are here too. We are in quarantine and everyone here has to wear a mask. (Are you wearing yours?) So naturally, Max and Walter are wearing their surgical masks I made for them 10 years ago. Too cute!
I have been here at Pickaway since February when my artificial knee got a terrible infection in it. Surgery was done to replace the affected knee, but there was too much infection. A “spacer” was put in my knee; I was put in rehab and began major IV antibiotics.
Not to worry, I thought. I can do six weeks like this because I read, write, call friends, work mind puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. And I watch Turner Classic Movies.
April 5 did not come soon enough, but I would have a new knee, could do therapy and go home to my kitties and the other reindeer. I will not lie. I was disappointed to find another spacer in my leg, and another six weeks of antibiotics. I also learned I was lucky not to have lost my leg.
Two days after I left the manor last summer, I did the funeral of one of my dearest friends. I talked about his phone call (out of the blue) the day I lost a baby. His being there when my first husband died, I remember he drove over 200 miles to give blood for me when I faced breast cancer surgery. Each time he said to me, “God will get you through this.” And He did!
I spoke to his widow the other night and on his behalf she told me God would get me through this too.
(Dramatic pause!) At this writing I am five days post-op. I have a new knee in an infection clear limb. I am learning to walk on it. God did indeed get me through it. I claimed a victory and He gave it to me. And the reindeer? They were the only ones with surgical masks in the whole hospital last week.
Susan A. Perkins, retired Pastor, Values for Living, Pickaway County Ministerial Association wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald.