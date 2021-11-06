Have you ever been asked about your resilience? You really are; and my sense is that most of us seldom reflect so intentionally on this.
For many of us being resilient simply means not dwelling too much on the problems and challenges of, life but finding creative and flexible ways to move forward with some degree of grace and dignity. At the end of the day, we do what we can do that what comes our way with personal grit and a whole lot of praying, trusting we will bounce back.
While we may be affected, we are not constrained; while we may be “perplexed, we are not in despair; while we may be persecuted/oppressed, we are not abandoned; while we may be struck down, we are not destroyed.” (2 Corinthians 4:8)
We have the ability to spring back, to recover from difficulties because we possess toughness! Since March 13, 2020 when our nation went on national emergency because of COVID-19, life changed for all of us. For myself, I chose to continue to work at a senior living community, be vaccinated and tested every week for COVID so I could continue to work and be with the elderly.
These men and women, whom I refer to as the “wise ones” have true grit because they never gave up or lost hope. They missed their family and friends because of quarantine, yet found ways to keep connected. Birthdays and holidays, not to be able to celebrate with family was heart breaking for both resident and family.
Working from home had many challenges and resulted in innovating solutions. Children missed playing with peers and going to school. Nov. 3, 2021, statistics reported 45,655,635 positive (+) COVID cases in the United States alone with more than 751,555 deaths.
Our history has been filled with challenges like wars, disasters by fire, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, diseases, just to name a few. Every one of us experience moments in our life where we are challenged, broken, hurt or just feel the darkness overwhelming us. How resilient are you to come through these moments?
