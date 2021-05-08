This year’s month of February, enveloped in a pandemic health scare, produced much pent-up anxiety. As soon as March showed its first glimpse of the soon-to-arrive spring, I felt a great drive to get outside and do something.
This year, I set out to provide my wife with a much better solution for her vegetable garden. Year after year, I tried one solution or another to provide her with garden plots that produced abundantly. Year after year, I failed miserably. I changed plot locations, tilling methods, weed control applications and the like — never to find a truly successful answer.
Oh, there would be years where a method tried would result in a bumper crop of one product or another, but never was a whole garden produced of which you would proudly send pictures home to your parents. I decided that our soil, combined with my failure to obtain the gift of “green thumb”, must be the problem. Did I mention that I am a slow learner?
So, as soon as our typical mid-winter spring preview appeared, I ran outside to start building raised beds into which I could apply good gardening soil. This endeavor, as brilliant and exciting as it is, brought out yet another personal flaw that haunts my character. I get very impatient and want to see the end as quickly as I get to the beginning.
I built one and a picture was formed of the final project. However, knowing that the final product required several months, I, naturally, altered the plan so that I could get to the end. I reduced my garden to a patio fire-pit surround. I subsequently reduced the project to three small flowerbed boxes and one small plant garden box.
I quickly assembled each of the structures, moved them into place, and… and here comes the flaw, I inserted the soil and planted and sowed seed. Well, as you well know, this is Ohio and winter is not over until winter is over. The cold returned, frost hit, and, yes, three more snow events occurred after the forsythia bloomed.
Well, I am here to say that I serve a good, loving and gracious God. After the first cold night, I happened to find a sheet of plastic just large enough to drape over the beds to protect them from the impending frost. Unfortunately, high winds and heavy precipitation arrived first either blowing the plastic off some plants (subjecting to the frost) or pulling the plastic across some plants (breaking portions). Then, again, I recognized that God kept it from being a total loss and I was able to secure the plastic for the rest of winter’s presence.
Today, I sit on the back porch listening to the spring rain as it provides nourishment to the flowers and vegetables in the beds surrounding the fire pit. In my minds eye, I can almost see the plants growing with each drop. Though I have already harvested some of the kale, I can certainly begin to plan for future use and celebrate in Thanksgiving for the harvest.
I can also recognize the value of the raised beds and look forward to the opportunity to assemble other beds in which Robbin can grow her tomatoes, peppers, beans and corn. I am believing that in a couple of months, pictures of, or new solution, can be sent home for my parents to see that, though sometimes years in the coming, their son can learn how to overcome the obstacles and provide vegetables for the family.
Life is a series of events through which we grow. If we will center ourselves and seek to learn from the trials and yes, the failures, then we mature and build character. No where is anyone promised a life without trial. What we are promised is that in each trial, we need not believe that we are alone. As Christians, we are promised that we will never be alone, and that help is provided.
It is our responsibility to recognize this truth, call upon the help, and grow through the process. Far too often we get wrapped up in the world and the pride and fail to call. This is the kind of behavior that causes erosion of faith and further compounding of strife. Let each of us realize that even though the frost has bitten, and the harness of the cold dry winter has taken its toll, there comes the spring rain from the one who cares the most!
Written by the Rev. Robert Henry, Senior Minister “Living By Faith” Ministries and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.