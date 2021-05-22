Success. What is it? How do we get it? How do we know when we’ve gotten it? And who determines these answers?
Honestly, I had several titles for this article before beginning. I like progression, and it’s spring, so I thought I might muse a bit about growth. We all like a good self-help article now and again, so I starting thinking, “Three Easy Steps to Growth.” Why three? Because five was a handful and 10 would mean you probably wouldn’t finish reading them all.
Why easy? Because if they were just steps, you might ignore them or overlook them. And if they were hard, you might not dare even try. Yet, we all want to think we’re growing and progressing and improving from day to day, so I settled on that as the current title. At least until I began to ask my own title in the form of a question. What are three easy steps toward growth?
So, needless to say, I changed my focus, or at least, my title. Which brings us back to success. Does one put success out in front as a goal? Is that a value that helps to drive us forward as we grow and mature in our daily lives? When I was pursuing my “career” as an actor in NYC, people would often ask me what my goal was. “Do you want to be in the movies? Or on stage?” “Do you want to win an Oscar, Tony, Emmy or Golden Globe?”
In more recent years, if I were still traveling that road, my grandkids might enthusiastically ask, “Poppie, do you think you’ll get the Golden Buzzer?” Yet frankly, I never entertained any of those accolades. I would always answer, “I just want to be known as being good at what I do. If fame, fortune and awards come along with that, I won’t turn them down, but they’re not my goal.”
Which brings us back, again, to success. My dad was a pastor for 42 years. When he retired from full-time ministry, I asked him if he thought he was a success, or if his ministry over those years had been successful. He answered me by tilting his head to one side and saying, “It depends upon how you define success.”
Webster aside, (I’ll spare you the Google search) if I had become an English major in college, which one professor strongly encouraged me to do, I, at a bare minimum, would be keenly aware that in spelling, at least, the word success, begins with an “S.” However, as I reminisce over my dad’s comment, maybe we could define our efforts, our goals, our journey toward success better if we thought of it starting with a “see.”
Can you see success? Who do we see as successful? How do we see ourselves succeeding? Does what I see tell the whole story about a business, a church, a school, a family, or a life? Old adages come to mind: don’t judge a book by its cover, or life is like an onion — you’ve got to peel away the layers to get to the good part. What do we truly see when we go looking for success?
Here, we are at the end of a world-wide pandemic, where graduates had to mark their academic success differently; where couples needed to define and redefine the essentials they needed for themselves, and their loved ones who would gather to witness their holy union, when it came to venue, seating, eating and even vows; where businesses struggled to make a living and people wondered what was around the corner. We defined our lives by what we were able to see.
We saw hatred. We saw racism. We saw violence. We saw guidelines. We saw restrictions. We saw riots. We saw murders. Perhaps we were beginning to think we needed to get back to the way things used to be — the way things were when we were successful.
As we emerge out into the post-pandemic era, I think success begins with a “see.” Because I see success in my relationship with my spouse. I see success when I get through a day without taking my petty frustrations out on my kids. I see success when I help someone out. I see success when I can get out of bed, eat good meals, say hello to my neighbor, read a good book and pray for my family, my church, my country and the world.
Is that success, or is that merely survival? I’m not successful every day, but a little more each day. I like progression. Moving forward and getting better, that’s success to me. It may take a lifetime. I don’t know. I guess we’ll have to see.
Written by Rev. Kenn Barton, member of Circleville Good Shepherd and Stoutsville Fairview UMC’s Pickaway County Ministerial Association.