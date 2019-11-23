Is it my imagination, or do the holidays sneak up on us faster and faster every year? Wasn’t it just Labor Day? And we are still eating Halloween candy at our house. Next, we need to buy a turkey and trimmings and before the turkey is digested and the BIG game for the Buckeyes is played, we are setting up a Christmas tree.
Our only consolation was that this year we were not bombarded by political ads. There were a few but not enough to cause nausea.
It seems to me that this time of year, we should try to slow down and look at the big picture. Weren’t the first settlers just grateful to be on solid ground, have a roof over them and a crop that would sustain them through the winter? We, on the other hand, plunder the aisles at the Kroger store, cook everything under the sun, eat until we can’t stand, and then snoozing in front of the TV. My wife makes our family, wherever we are celebrating, go around the table and tell something they are thankful for. Many times it is just the opportunity to be together and for a good year of many blessings.
Maybe we should try harder. Do you know that St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts a free Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner? Why not volunteer to help for a few hours? Do you have a neighbor that lives alone? Would they like to join your family? If not, maybe take them a plate of goodies. Is there a couple with small children too far from relatives? Could you be their grandparents for the day?
There are so many possibilities out there. You just need to look around to see where you could make a difference.
Personally, I think Thanksgiving tucked in between Beggars Night and Santa Clause gets shorted. Instead of giving, it is a time for reflection and sharing and actually thanking God for all we have. But how often does that really happen? Could we make a better effort this year to have grateful hearts?
My wife, reading over my shoulder, said use the song from the “Muppets Christmas Carol”
So here is some of it paraphrased:
“Every day will start with a grateful prayer/ and a thankful heart./ It will bring love, hope and peace to me./ On a sea of love and a thankful heart,/ I will hold you close… in a thankful heart.”
Be thankful!
Written and submitted by Chaplain Robert N. Perkins, Pickaway County Ministerial Association.